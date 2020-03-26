BOSTON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Archibus, the world's most trusted Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), announced today that in an effort to help customers provide safe working environments during the COVID-19 outbreak, new licenses of the Archibus Environmental Health & Safety application will be available at no cost for the next 18 months.
The Archibus Environmental Health & Safety application helps organizations gain control over workplace safety incidents, personal protective equipment (PPE), training, medical monitoring, and work restrictions. This has become especially crucial with the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and Archibus users are implementing processes to identify and evaluate COVID-19 related incidents and risks. It enables managers to quickly associate the incidents with locations and personnel, and then take action.
Customers should contact their Archibus Provider to receive their complimentary subscription.
"Customers that have implemented EH&S are able to effectively manage COVID-19 related incidents, PPE inventory and distribution, and training programs to provide their employees safer workplaces today and as they return," says Wain Kellum, CEO of Archibus + Serraview. "We hope to help others in this difficult situation by offering the application free of charge."
About Archibus + Serraview
Archibus + Serraview software optimizes environments around the needs of modern workers. Its powerful insights and intuitive tools are trusted by the world's leading organizations to reduce real estate costs, optimize operations, and elevate the employee experience.
As the pioneers of IWMS and leaders in smart office technology, Archibus + Serraview offers solutions for every stage of workplace maturity, from synchronizing space bookings to re-organizing vast real estate portfolios. With integrated intelligence on everything, it provides a more complete picture of workplace performance than any other technology, with the world's leading experts to help you achieve your workplace goals.