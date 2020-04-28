CORTE MADERA, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With AIA 2020 cancelled, architects looking to catch up on their continuing education credits during the COVID-19 shutdown are encouraged to explore the online offerings provided by NanaWall Systems, the pioneer of the opening glass wall category.
"This has been an incredibly trying time for the building industry, but architects can use it as an opportunity to fulfill their 2020 AIA CEU requirements while they work remotely," said Angela Haynes, Continuing Education Coordinator for NanaWall. In addition, Ebrahim Nana, CEO of NanaWall, said, "During the shutdown, we are seeing architects starting to reimagine ways to transform office interiors and educational environments. Post-COVID, the need to formulate more distance and space through flexible options that operable glass walls offer is a natural fit for NanaWall, and these courses help architects learn how to achieve these design configurations."
NanaWall provides access to AIA approved CEU classes via their continuing education portal with topics and content developed in tandem with Architectural Record and other sources. With a range of classes that include both interior and exterior applications, some of the online CEU classes include:
- Innovations in Interior Design: Identify and recognize the ways that operable glass walls provide separation of interior spaces when needed;
- Modern Acoustic Solutions for Interior Environments: Learn how high-performance acoustic walls, ceilings and doors can contribute not only to sound and noise management but also lighting and environmental health;
- Improving School Environments by Design: Identify and recognize the significance of flexible space, acoustics, and sunlight control on interior school spaces;
- Multifamily Housing Design Amenities: Innovation in creating and connecting with outdoor spaces in new and renovated buildings helps drive market appeal;
- Design of Large Exterior Openings: Learn the variations and flexibility of opening glass walls in different environments.
"In addition to the online offerings, NanaWall offers virtual presentations during which our experts connect with firms via Zoom or Microsoft Teams to offer AIA accredited presentations, answer questions and provide additional information to supplement the approved CEU materials," said Haynes.
Firms or individual architects interested in having NanaWall present can reach out to Angela Haynes directly at angelaw@nanawall.com. For more information about NanaWall and its products, please visit www.nanawall.com.
About NanaWall Systems
For over 30 years, NanaWall Systems has pioneered the category of opening glass wall systems. The company has earned the trust of architects, builders, design professionals and homeowners as a custom solution for re-imagining how buildings, people and the elements interact. NanaWall Systems is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with 25 showroom and design studio locations across North America.