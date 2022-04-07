Free event to feature interactive discussion on Balancing Global Collaboration with Information Security: Best Practices for Tackling Defense and Supply Chain Challenges
WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9), a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced a "live" event for Government, Defense and the Defense Industrial Base on "Balancing Global Collaboration with Information Security: Best Practices for Tackling Defense and Supply Chain Challenges" to be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at AUSA Conference Center, Arlington, VA, 9:00 am – 12 Noon EDT. archTIS is honored to participate with Carnegie Mellon University CERT-SEI Division 501(c)(3) and Carahsoft on this special cybersecurity summit. The free event will feature prominent security subject matter experts from government and industry, including Air Force Lt. General Robert J. Skinner (invited).
Close collaboration with allies and partners, supply chain and seamless communication, war gaming (i.e., Project Convergence, Overmatch, etc.), and research all require secure information access and sharing to be successful. Programs such as MPE, JADC2, and requirements around Zero Trust and CMMC, aim to facilitate innovation and secure collaboration—but implementation remains a constant challenge.
Hosted by Riley Repko, USAF, SES (Ret.) and Defense Industry Advisor, the program will address these challenges in an interactive panel discussion with moderator, Chris Dorobek of GovLoop's dorobekINSIDER. Distinguished panelists include:
- Joanne Smail, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Washington, D.C., Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade)
- Derek Strausbaugh, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Federal (invited)
- John Toomer, Director of Intelligence, Information and Cyber Systems, Boeing
- Eileen M. Vidrine, Senior Strategic Advisor for Data to the Federal CIO, The White House
A "Fireside Chat" will follow with Tom Temin, host of "The Federal Drive" on Federal News Network as moderator. Distinguished speakers include:
- Lt. General Susan Lawrence, USA (Ret.), President and Chief Executive Officer, AFCEA International
- Lt. General Robert J. Skinner, Director, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network (invited)
"In the midst of a growing global cyberthreat landscape, the US and Australian governments have recently announced plans to increase spend to bolster federal cybersecurity. archTIS is thrilled to bring together some of the prominent thought leaders in cybersecurity to discuss the critical security issues facing government, defense and the defense industry today," noted Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President, archTIS.
Join these cybersecurity thought leaders at the May 5th archTIS Cybersecurity Summit as they share their insights and best practices for addressing evolving information security challenges and requirements.
Additional information about the event, including the full agenda and the link to register for free, can be found here: https://info.archtis.com/archtis-defense-and-dib-panel-event
About archTIS
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect and the cp. suite of products for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.
Carnegie Mellon University CERT-SEI Division is a leader in cybersecurity, partnering with government, industry, law enforcement, and academia to improve the security and resilience of computer systems and networks. Learn more: http://www.cmu.edu
