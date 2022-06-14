NC Protect expands defense industrial market opportunity by simplifying the discovery, mandatory labelling and protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in Microsoft applications to meet CMMC 2.0 and NIST requirements
BOSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- archTIS, a global technology provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced a new NC Protect watermarking feature to support CUI Designator labelling to assist US Defense and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) with meeting the requirements for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) document handling and tagging. The feature will be globally available during the July 2022 timeframe, expanding the market opportunity in Defense and DIB.
CUI is defined as government-created or owned information that requires safeguarding or dissemination controls consistent with applicable laws, regulations, and government wide policies including CMMC, DFARS, NIST, and ITAR (https://www.dodcui.mil/). The new CUI Designator Label capability supports NC Protect's existing ability to automate the identification and classification of CUI material stored and collaborated on across Microsoft 365 applications and SharePoint on-premises. The new CUI Designator Labeling capability automatically embeds required information including Owner Name, Controlled By, Category, Distribution/Limited Dissemination Control, and POC into the document as a watermark.
"We have expanded NC Protect's watermarking capabilities to meet US Defense requirements with the new CUI Designator labelling capability," said Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President. "Our DIB clients are now required to include a CUI Designator mark/label with 5 key pieces of information that cannot be achieved natively in M365, SharePoint on-premises, and Files Shares. This enhancement highlights how NC Protect continues to add value to our customer's existing Microsoft investments with additional complementary capabilities. It has yielded several IP Co-Sell opportunities with Microsoft as it solves an important challenge for the DIBs, creating a significant market opportunity."
Key features of NC Protect's enhanced CUI watermarking capability include the ability to:
- Dynamically apply a CUI Designator Label to data at rest using a watermark.
- Manually build and apply the CUI Designator Label to data at rest using watermark. This can be previewed before it is applied.
- Dynamically apply a CUI Designator Label as the file is being viewed.
- When any watermarked document is opened in Microsoft Office or the NC Protect Secure Reader, the CUI Designator Label is embedded in the file.
- Documents can include multiple watermarks in addition to the CUI Designator Label as required to prevent and track the source of data leaks.
NC Protect provides a full range of capabilities to identify and protect CUI and other sensitive data, allowing users to automatically classify and apply a CUI Designator Label to documents. Depending on the CUI level, user's geographic location, and security privileges, NC Protect can apply dynamic protection to prevent visibility of the document to unauthorized users, prevent emailing, and/or display the document within NC Protect's secure ready-only viewer or allow the user to fully interact with the document. NC Protect provides enhanced data-centric information security across Microsoft 365 applications including Teams, SharePoint Online, Exchange, Office and OneDrive, as well as SharePoint on-premises and Windows File Shares. The dynamic labelling capability can easily be extended to other government regulations and requirements.
Robert Osborne, CTO, IMPRES Technology Solutions, said, "The new watermarking capability from NC Protect to apply CUI Designator labelling will help our clients meet the new CMMC requirements. In addition, our clients will also be able to leverage this persistent watermarking feature for better classification of secure documents and marking of FOIA requests."
About archTIS
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises, and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing, and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect and the cp. suite of products for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging, and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files, and Windows file shares. For more information, visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.
