BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- archTIS (ASX: AR9), a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information, is pleased to announce the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH), Center for Scientific Review (CSR) has upgraded their deployment of NC Protect.
The CSR is the portal for NIH grant applications and their review for scientific merit. The CSR organizes the peer review groups or study sections that evaluate the majority of the research grant applications sent to NIH. It also receives all grant applications for NIH, as well as for some other components of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.
Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President, stated, "We are pleased to have NIH expand their instance of NC Protect; particularly as we build out our U.S. Federal presence. The Biden Administration recently issued an Executive Order on "Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity" which requires federal agencies to develop a plan to implement a zero-trust security architecture. NC Protect helps address the requirement by extending the zero-trust methodology to data access and sharing using attribute-based access controls (ABAC) to more effectively secure sensitive information in Microsoft applications."
About archTIS Limited
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit http://www.archtis.com. Follow us on twitter @arch_tis.
