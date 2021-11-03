CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9), a global technology provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced the availability of the NC Protect Data Connector for Azure Sentinel in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. archTIS customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.
The combined data protection capabilities of archTIS NC Protect and Microsoft Azure Sentinel enable granular attribute-based access control (ABAC) and protection of sensitive information across Microsoft applications in the cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments. The new NC Protect Data Connector easily ingests user activity and protection logs and their associated events from NC Protect into Azure Sentinel. It allows security teams to analyze the data at cloud scale, as well as trigger holistic alerts and remediation actions alongside the dynamic and real-time access and data protection controls of NC Protect for Microsoft 365 applications including SharePoint, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams.
Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President of archTIS, said, "Our launch into the Azure Marketplace is a testament to our commitment to building complementary, integrated solutions to leverage and enhance customers' existing Microsoft investments. The new NC Protect Data Connector enables customers to get advanced auditing capability by aggregating NC Protect user access and data protection logs with existing Azure Sentinel processes to enhance data security and protect against insider threats."
"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome archTIS' NC Protect Data Connector solution for Azure Sentinel to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About archTIS
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect and the cp. suite of products for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.
