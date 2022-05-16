Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to NC Protect to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies
BOSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF), a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced the availability of NC Protect for Microsoft 365 in both Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Azure Government Marketplace, online stores providing applications and services for use on Azure. archTIS customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
NC Protect from archTIS leverages Microsoft security investments to protect sensitive and classified information against data loss and insider threats using highly granular attribute-based access control (ABAC) and protection policies to secure content at rest and in motion. By combining Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) sensitivity labels with NC Protect's dynamic ABAC policies to control access, usage, and sharing of files, chats and messages, the solution allows customers to benefit from expanded protection and control over the collaboration of sensitive and classified information. NC Protect's easy-to-configure policies scale to support data security and compliance requirements across Microsoft 365 apps including Teams, SharePoint, Exchange, OneDrive, and Office 365.
Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President of archTIS, said, "We are excited to launch our second certified app in the Azure Marketplace and Azure Government Marketplace based on strong customer demand to offer our solutions there. The Marketplaces allows our customers to procure and use Azure credits to purchase and deploy NC Protect, gaining access to its unique ABAC-powered data protection capabilities that leverage and enhance customers' existing Microsoft investments more easily. It also makes NC Protect more accessible as part of the IP Co-sell Ready program."
"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like archTIS NC Protect reach more customers and markets."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About archTIS Limited
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect and the cp. suite of products for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.
