BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF), a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced that it has added its NC Protect products to the GSA Federal Supply Schedule 70, making the Company's advanced information protection solutions for the Microsoft 365 suite and SharePoint on-premises widely available to the U.S. Public Sector through channel partner TechSolnZ LLC.
NC Protect integrates seamlessly with the Microsoft collaboration tools to enhance native security with dynamic, attribute-based access control (ABAC) and fine-grained data protection to reduce data loss and enforce Zero Trust at the file level. NC Protect applies policy-based contextual control over access, usage and sharing of sensitive files, chats and messages across Microsoft 365 apps, Teams, SharePoint on-premises and Windows file shares.
GSA Federal Supply Schedule 70 inclusion extends NC Protect's availability to Federal, State, Local, and Education markets. In addition to the GSA schedule, NC Protect is also available on the following contracts through its partner Carahsoft: NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA. It significantly simplifies the procurement process for Federal Government Agencies to acquire NC Protect.
Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President, archTIS, said, "Our inclusion on the GSA schedule, and other U.S. government contact vehicles, through our expanding US Federal partner network demonstrates archTIS' commitment to serving and expanding its presence in the U.S. Public Sector. With the addition of NC Protect to the GSA schedule, US public sector agencies now have extensive access to NC Protect to improve information security and control cross departmental and multiagency sharing across Microsoft applications using our unique ABAC-enabled zero trust approach."
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect and the cp. suite of products for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.
