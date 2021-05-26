BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- archTIS, a global technology provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, and subsidiary Nucleus Cyber today announced that its new dedicated US Federal and Defense Sales and Channel Practice has signed on several new channel partners to help organizations in the US Dept of Defense (DoD) supply chain meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements.
These new partnerships bring together archTIS' secure collaboration solutions and systems integrators and value-added resellers specializing in US government and defense to help Defense Industry Base (DIB) contractors and subcontractors who need to develop and improve their cybersecurity maturity through the CMMC initiative by the US DoD. New archTIS/Nucleus Cyber US Federal channel partners include: Carahsoft Technology Corp, Hawk Associates, IMPRES Technology, and TechSolnz LLC.
Steve Ridgeway, Executive VP, IMPRES Technology Solutions, "IMPRES is pleased to be partnering with Nucleus Cyber to offer their NC Protect solution to our clients. NC Protect allows us to support secure collaboration in the Microsoft O365 and Teams environments with NC Protect's granular attribute-based access, sharing and data protection policies. This also allows us to address our customers' requirements for CMMC Level 3, handling of CUI/FCI, and the three critical Capability Domains: Access Control, Audit and Accountability, and Systems and Information Integrity, as well as ensuring data loss prevention and other governance factors."
"CMMC is a 'must-have' for all private contractors in the DIB industry supplying the US DoD. With the migration to the Cloud, BYOD, and COVID19 creating a world-wide remote workforce, there truly is no perimeter anymore. Now more than ever, DIB needs a seamless way to proactively secure access, usage and collaboration of FUI and CUI to meet CMMC standards, archTIS ABAC based solutions offer just that," says Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President.
archTIS's portfolio of solutions protect against insider threats and ensure secure collaboration of sensitive, classified and top-secret content. Dynamic, attribute-based access control (ABAC) enables fine grained security to reduce risk and enforce the Zero Trust methodology at the file level. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive, classified and top secret information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares.
About archTIS
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.
About Nucleus Cyber
Nucleus Cyber, an archTIS Limited company (ASX:AR9), is a provider of advanced information protection solutions that prevent data loss and protect against insider threats. The company's NC Protect solution leverages existing technology investments to provide a simpler, faster and cheaper solution to tailor information protection for file sharing, messaging and chat across collaboration tools. For midsize to large enterprises and regulated industries it protects business-critical content in cloud collaboration tools Microsoft Office 365—SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, Exchange, and Yammer, plus Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit nucleuscyber.com or follow @nucleuscyber.
