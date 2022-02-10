CANBERRA, Australia, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF), a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced that its NC Protect and Kojensi solutions have won 8 Gold Product Awards in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the categories of Access Control, Application Security, Data-Centric Security, Data Security Platform, Data Leakage Prevention (DLP), and Insider Threat Solution, and a Silver Industry Solution Award for Government.
"With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, we congratulate archTIS for receiving Gold and Silver recognition in multiple well-deserved product and industry categories for their NC Protect and Kojensi products in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "This year's awards program was highly competitive and the winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."
The archTIS products that received category wins include NC Protect, an advanced information protection solution that prevents data loss and protects against insider threats in Microsoft 365 apps, SharePoint On-premises, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares; and Kojensi, a military-grade multi-level security (MLS) platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information.
The 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for archTIS products are as follows:
- Access Control – GOLD WINNER: NC Protect
- Application Security –
GOLD WINNER: NC Protect
GOLD WINNER: NC Protect for Microsoft Teams
- Data Leakage Prevention (DLP) – GOLD WINNER: NC Protect
- Data Security Platform – GOLD WINNER: Kojensi
- Data-Centric Security – GOLD WINNER: NC Protect
- Insider Threat Solution –
GOLD WINNER: NC Protect
GOLD WINNER: NC Protect for Microsoft Teams
- Industry Solution for Government – SILVER WINNER: Kojensi
Daniel Lai, CEO, archTIS, said, "Winning a total of 9 product and industry awards is a tremendous accomplishment for archTIS and our entire team. These wins validate that our unique ABAC-powered zero trust approach to information security stands out among the other nominees to more effectively control access to business-critical and classified information and prevent data loss with unique data-centric protection capabilities."
The 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognizes companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. This worldwide awards program is produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, taps into the vast experience of over 500,000+ cybersecurity professionals to honor and recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.
For more information on the awards and 2022 winners visit: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2022-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/
About archTIS Limited
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect and the cp. suite of products for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.
