BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- archTIS (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF), a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced that Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President, will present live at a Viriathus Investor Briefing on February 15, 2022.
Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Time: 4:30pm EST
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AaPVqT-aR52QAOAmCYq1XQ
Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO of archTIS Ltd, will provide investors with an overview of the archTIS equity story. This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.
Recent Company Highlights
- archTIS commenced trading Nov 1 on the OTCQB under the symbol ARHLF.
- The Company had triple-digit growth during the last fiscal year (Jun21) lead by A$6.2M of total contract values with the Australian Ministry of Defence
- Nucleus Cyber and the IP from Cipherpoint were merged into the business during the prior 12-month period.
"As we further enter into the US financial markets, I'm looking forward to introducing archTIS to institutional investors and sharing the exciting growth story around securing the world's most sensitive information," stated Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President, archTIS.
Media Contact
Irena Mroz, archTIS, +1 617 674 0872, irena.mroz@archtis.com
SOURCE archTIS