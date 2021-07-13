BOSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- archTIS, a global technology provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced the launch a new global Channel Partner Program to provide resellers, system integrators and MSSPs with an opportunity to add NC Protect to their solution portfolio to provide advanced information security to customers using Microsoft 365 and Nutanix Files collaboration applications. archTIS will focus on recruiting partners in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA) geographies.
In the wake of the global pandemic, demand for online collaboration solutions continues to grow at a frenetic pace. However, because many of these commercial collaboration platforms do not include the same rigorous security controls that are common at the network perimeter, organizations are at greater risk of having sensitive files being intentionally or accidentally shared with unauthorized users. According to a survey conducted by Cybersecurity Insiders earlier this year, 90% of respondents said they plan to continue supporting their remote workforce after the pandemic ends while almost three-quarters of organizations expressed concern regarding the security risks of employees working from home.
Channel partners and systems integrators are increasingly looking for solutions to these complex challenges for their clients. archTIS has launched a new tiered channel partner program to recruit channel partners across the globe to sell NC Protect to address secure collaboration challenges and build upon its existing partner network in the Americas which includes Slater Hill, IMPRES Technologies and Carahsoft.
"There's little doubt that data security and insider threats will remain a top IT priority for organizations in the coming years and increasingly these businesses will turn to their channel partners to help them modernize and protect their sensitive digital assets," said Kurt Mueffelmann, US President of archTIS. "We've invested a significant amount of time and energy into building a robust channel program with the goal of enabling our partners to differentiate their solution portfolio, build pipeline, and accelerate their path to profitability with NC Protect."
Eligible members of the archTIS Global Partner Program will enjoy some of the following benefits:
- Accelerated Revenue Opportunities: Channel partners can add new incremental revenue streams to their current offerings by reselling and providing services for the award-winning NC Protect platform, to provide dynamic, attribute-based access controls (ABAC) to ensure sensitive files remain fully secured across Microsoft 365 applications and in other file share environments.
- Access to Market Development Funds: Gold and Platinum approved partners will be eligible for market development funds to support demand generation activities.
- Marketing Support to Build Pipeline: archTIS includes a full range of marketing enablement materials, presentation decks, case studies and customized webinars to supplement a channel partner's demand generation program.
- Dedicated Partner Portal: Partners across all tiers will gain access to a comprehensive library of educational resources featuring sales enablement collateral, training materials, deal registration, and integrated product support.
- Unparalleled Data Security Expertise: Partners can tap the collective domain expertise of the archTIS team, who collectively have decades of applied experience building and deploying secure collaboration solutions on behalf of some of the world's largest brands.
Tom Hill, Managing Director at Slater Hill, said, "At Slater Hill our commitment is to maximize the full value of our clients' IT investments. Our partnership with archTIS allows us to offer advanced data security protection for the Microsoft suite of workplace solutions that is fully integrated to seamlessly protect against inside threats including cyberespionage, overprivileged users and human error."
archTIS's portfolio of solutions protect against insider threats and ensure secure collaboration of sensitive, classified and top-secret content. Dynamic, ABAC-based policies enable fine grained security to reduce risk and enforce the zero trust methodology at the file level. NC Protect provides enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content with centralized security policies that can be applied across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares.
More information about the program and how to join can be found at https://www.archtis.com/company/our-partners/.
About archTIS
archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.
Media Contact
Irena Mroz, archTIS, +1 5085239063, irena.mroz@archtis.com
SOURCE archTIS