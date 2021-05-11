CALABASAS, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arcoro®, a proven provider of human resources and people management SaaS software for high-risk industries, today announced a new employee Onboarding Embedded Experience with Procore, a leading provider of construction management software.
Arcoro's cloud-based onboarding software eliminates the need for paper documents, allowing users to manage, view, store and easily export all onboarding documents. It simplifies HR processes and improves the employee experience. Arcoro's software enables paperless onboarding of new hires on the jobsite, or new hires can begin onboarding prior to their first day on the job, even using a mobile device.
The Arcoro Onboarding Embedded Experience enables Procore's users to collect onboarding forms and distribute policy and procedure documents electronically. Information collected through the Embedded Experience flows seamlessly into Procore, eliminating the need for manual entry. The easy capture and updating of employee data ensures field managers and supervisors have the correct employee information within Procore, eliminating the potential for duplicate data entry and errors, and minimizes data security risks.
"Our primary goal at Arcoro is to support the workforce management needs of high-risk industries and empower the development of thriving, diverse workforces," said John Herr, Arcoro CEO. "As construction organizations prepare to bring on new employees, the Arcoro Onboarding Embedded Experience offers a streamlined solution for those customers that are helping build this country."
The Arcoro Onboarding Embedded Experience is simple to access and install through the Procore App Marketplace which can be found at https://marketplace.procore.com/apps/arcoro-onboarding. Whether it is accessed through the web interface or the Embedded Experience app, Arcoro's Onboarding software keeps project managers focused on the project and the employees, not the paper.
"Connecting workforce management and project management drives better outcomes in the field, and the Arcoro Onboarding Embedded Experience for Procore will help project teams get onboarded quickly and efficiently so work can begin when it's needed," said Kris Lengieza, VP, Global Partnerships & Alliances, Procore.
"Construction organizations are looking for integrations that yield tangible results. The Arcoro Onboarding Embedded Experience delivers those outcomes with automation that sidesteps manual and paper processes. The administrative time and risk mitigation savings is measurable, and ease of use sets the tone for an increased employee experience, "said Chad Mathias, VP of Strategic Alliances for Arcoro.
To learn more about this solution, visit the Procore App Marketplace.
About Arcoro
More than 10,000 high-consequence, high-compliance organizations use Arcoro's cloud software products to hire, manage and grow their workforces. A rapidly growing SaaS company, Arcoro offers proven modular HR solutions that maximize workforce performance and empower HR leaders with time-saving tools and strategic reporting. Our leading product suite and software platform offer end-to-end HR functionality to help drive business outcomes. With Arcoro's flexible solutions, you select the modules that meet your needs for talent acquisition, talent management, core HR, benefits administration, payroll, time and attendance tracking and more. We are grateful to have received awards for our innovative products and outstanding customer service. Visit us at https://arcoro.com/.
About Procore
Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions they have built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with the platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion in construction volume has run on Procore's construction platform. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.procore.com/.
