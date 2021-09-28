SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arcoro®, a proven provider of human resources (HR) management solutions for the construction industry, was included in the Construction Executive's comprehensive list of The Top Construction Technology Firms published in its September 2021 issue.
Now in its nineteenth year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its September 2021 issue, CE published a comprehensive list of The Top Construction Technology Firms featuring an analysis accompanied by an article in which leading technology experts discuss their construction clients' most pressing business concerns.
CE developed The Top Construction Technology Firms list by asking hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form.
The information collected included: the firm's product offerings specific to the AEC Industry; the user profile for each product (type and size of firm for which the product is recommended); how each product is sold (by seat, user, license, project, etc.); and the number of active users within the past twelve months (by individual users and/or companies). There was no fee to participate and not every firm that completed the nomination form made this curated list.
After scrutinizing the data collected, CE developed its 2021 Top Construction Technology Firms list. Arcoro's HR Management solution and its ExakTime® time and attendance product are both included in this list in the product category of Workforce & Labor Management.
CEO John Herr says Arcoro is delighted to be recognized by a publication targeting leaders in the construction industry. "It's our goal to help drive business outcomes by empowering firms in construction and related industries with tools that streamline their HR processes, simplify HR compliance and improve engagement and productivity throughout the employee lifecycle."
Note: Some technology firms which did not submit the nomination form by the deadline were included by the Publisher for the sake of completeness.
About Arcoro
More than 10,000 high-consequence, high-compliance organizations use Arcoro's cloud software products to hire, manage and grow their workforces. A rapidly growing SaaS company, Arcoro offers proven modular HR solutions that maximize workforce performance and empower HR leaders with time-saving tools and strategic reporting. Our leading product suite and software platform offer end-to-end HR functionality to help drive business outcomes. With Arcoro's flexible solutions, you select the modules that meet your needs for talent acquisition, talent management, core HR, benefits administration, time and attendance tracking and more. We are grateful to have received awards for our innovative products and outstanding customer service. Visit us at https://arcoro.com/. Learn more about ExakTime at https://www.exaktime.com/.
The Top Construction Technology Firms list published in the September 2021 issue of Construction Executive can be found at https://constructionexec.com/pages/2021-top-technology-firms.
Media Contact
Cynthia Phillips, Arcoro, +1 (818) 232-5742, media@arcoro.com
SOURCE Arcoro