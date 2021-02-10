CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arcoro®, a proven SaaS provider of human resources (HR) management solutions for high-risk industries, today announced that it received a gold Stevie® Award for Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats) and silver Stevie Award for Most Valuable [COVID-19] Response by a Customer Service Team in the 15th annual Stevie Awards.
Arcoro garnered a gold designation in the category of Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats) – Business Services. This was to recognize the outstanding work related to the consolidation of three companies and brands. Arcoro was proud to be acknowledged among many major Contact Center award recipients.
Arcoro was also honored with a silver Stevie award for its COVID-19 response. The teams were able to create a valuable employee health screening tool, quickly scale up delivery, and add it as a permanent feature of Arcoro's ExakTime® advanced, construction-targeted time and attendance software in just two months.
The Stevie Awards were established in 2002 and are among the world's most widely recognized business awards, recognizing all facets of achievement in the workplace. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition.
"We are honored and humbled to be recognized with a second gold Stevie Award for our unwavering commitment to helping customers, especially in the wake of a global pandemic," said Johnny Laurent, Chief Customer Officer at Arcoro. "This award honors our hard-working teams for everything they do for our customers day in and day out."
"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.
"Arcoro values responsiveness to our customers as well as innovating new ways to support them above all, and receiving two Stevie awards underscores this," said John Herr, Arcoro CEO. "Serving our customers will always be a top priority."
About Arcoro
More than 10,000 high-consequence, high-compliance organizations use Arcoro's cloud software products to hire, manage and grow their workforces. A rapidly growing SaaS company, Arcoro offers proven modular HR solutions that maximize workforce performance and empower HR leaders with time-saving tools and strategic reporting. Our leading product suite and software platform offer end-to-end HR functionality to help drive business outcomes. With Arcoro's flexible solutions, you select the modules that meet your needs for talent acquisition, talent management, core HR, benefits administration, payroll, time and attendance tracking and more. We are grateful to have received awards for our innovative products and outstanding customer service. Visit us at arcoro.com. Follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/arcorohr/.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://stevieawards.com/.
Media Contact
Cynthia Phillips, Arcoro, +1 (818) 232-5742, media@arcoro.com
SOURCE Arcoro