IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- simpleAR® announces the release of ARcreate™, a no-code Augmented Reality (AR) creation tool that allows business users and subject matter experts to rapidly create and publish AR applications.

ARcreate™ allows organizations to develop location-based 3D AR applications in-house. Through an intuitive user interface, expert workers can create, test, and publish in minutes, making expert knowledge available to other employees in 3D AR format - allowing rapid upskilling while removing resource bottlenecks. ARcreate™ empowers your workers with the information and skills they need to do the job rapidly and accurately the first time.

Features Include:

  • Create, test and publish in minutes, not hours or days
  • Create AR content while performing on the job
  • Cloud-based identity and content management
  • Integrates with video, graphic and text files

ARcreate™ is an interoperable stand-alone creation software to help quickly & easily train and upskill employees through a 3D AR environment. It is part of the simpleAR® Platform suite of products and is IMRSA compliant. ARcreate™ natively integrates with ARconnect for metaverse collaboration, and simpleAR Pro for enterprise AR authoring.

To apply for a 30-day free trial of ARcreate™, contact us.

About simpleAR®

simpleAR® accelerates business performance through a suite of AR products built from the richest AR professional services knowledge in North America. The mission of simpleAR® is to improve the ease, speed, and quality of AR for all businesses, and to enable organizations and partners to capitalize on AR through vertical AR platforms and solutions.

