IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arcules, the leading provider of unified, intelligent security-as-a-service solutions, today announced that it has completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The process affirms Arcules' information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.
SOC 2 is an auditing procedure that ensures service providers securely manage customer data. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), defines criteria for managing customer data based on trust principles that every SaaS provider should incorporate as part of its security and compliance initiatives.
"Not only does SOC 2 compliance assure customers and clients that you have the infrastructure, tools, and processes to protect their data from unauthorized access, but it also demonstrates the commitment Arcules has to mitigating the security risks we've seen other organizations fall prey to," said Ray Dunham, Partner, Linford and Company. "Recent cybersecurity breaches, such as those stemming from a lack of dual-factor authentication and unauthorized access to customer data, can ruin brand trust. The ongoing SOC 2 audit is a must for SaaS providers like Arcules because it ensures that the cloud provider's information security protocols are in line with today's evolving threats, and it keeps its customer's needs as their top priority."
The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the rush to embrace digital transformation have resulted in high demand for cloud services. Organizations looking to deploy cloud security services want to be assured that the service is purpose-built with stringent data protection. Every component, connection, and data flow must create an optimal experience for the user while providing the utmost assurance that cybersecurity protocols are in place to protect sensitive data.
"Reliable, safe, and trustworthy are words that we uphold as part of our customer promise each day," said Andreas Pettersson, CEO, Arcules. "This initiative is a critical and ongoing part of our commitment to ensure our internal controls and practices effectively safeguard the privacy and security of customer and client data."
Arcules, a Canon Group company, addresses the unmet need of modern enterprises for integrated cloud-based video surveillance, access control, and IoT with its Unified Cloud Security Platform. Arcules combines untapped video monitoring data with sensor data and analytics to deliver actionable insights that ultimately drive better business decisions, optimize operations and improve safety. Arcules is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. Visit http://www.arcules.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
