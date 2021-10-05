IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arcules, the leading provider of unified, intelligent security-as-a-service solutions, today announced its strategic integration with Feenics, a cloud-based access control provider. Combining the two cloud systems delivers a seamless, automated connection that provides advanced levels of insight into security events across a business' infrastructure.
The integration links Arcules' powerful cloud-based security platform with Keep by Feenics to provide users with converged video and access control data and video verification of access events. Joint customers gain access to a unified monitoring experience and the ability to view live and recorded video and associated access control data. Stakeholders can also export recorded video clips and snapshots from the Keep interface.
"Developing fully automated integrations with other cloud-minded organizations is an example of our commitment to creating an excellent user experience for our customers," said Nigel Waterton, CRO, Arcules. "Today, there is more data available for analysis than ever before and many times, systems still operate in silos. Allowing joint users to fully and easily correlate data from access control and video surveillance gives them a superior security management solution and lets them focus on the core aspects of their business."
Arcules designs and delivers an easy-to-use, cloud-based video surveillance, access control, and analytics platform that makes security simple. Keep by Feenics, which supports the Mercury access control hardware platform, is designed on a flexible infrastructure that allows developer-partners to use APIs to embrace a more intelligent, connected environment. After installing the Arcules plug-in for Keep's WinApp, users can view Arcules video feeds in the Keep video player, aligning video and access control data to support informed decision-making.
"We continue to lead the charge when it comes to connected, cloud-based security technologies," stated Jeff Ross, Director of Global Marketing, Feenics. "Native cloud-based solutions like those offered by Arcules and Feenics give customers many advantages around accessibility, reliability, and mobility. Removing friction from the user experience is a key component for us and working with a forward-leaning company like Arcules to deliver an intuitive video and access control experience fits perfectly within our mission to help optimize our customer's security environment."
About Arcules
Arcules, a Canon Group company, addresses the unmet need of modern enterprises for integrated cloud-based video surveillance, access control, and IoT with its Unified Cloud Security Platform. Arcules combines untapped video monitoring data with sensor data and analytics to deliver actionable insights that ultimately drive better business decisions, optimize operations and improve safety. Arcules is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. Visit http://www.arcules.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
