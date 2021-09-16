IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arcules, the leading provider of unified, intelligent security-as-a-service solutions, today announced the appointment of Edward Hobart, CCXP, as Vice President of Customer Experience. Hobart will spearhead Arcules' efforts to deliver an unmatched customer experience and enhance the company's position as customers' first choice for a unified cloud security platform.
In this role, Hobart will be tasked with providing strategic insight to enrich and expand Arcules' dynamic customer experience, helping the company deliver on one of its core values of providing the utmost service and support to its partners and customers. He will be responsible for empowering the capabilities of the Arcules support teams and will work closely with sales, marketing, and product development to establish a shared view of the customer journey and customer engagement mapping.
"We have spent the last few years investing heavily in designing and delivering the proven cloud solutions our customers need to meet their ever-growing demands for digital transformation," said Andreas Pettersson, CEO, Arcules. "As we have rapidly scaled our customer base and accelerated innovative development, it's more vital than ever that we align our customer engagement model with a value proposition and success team that supports successful deployments and long-term partnerships. Edward is the ideal person to advance our growth and further elevate Arcules' status as a vendor to a true strategic partner with our customers."
Hobart is a data-driven customer experience management executive focused on uniting cross-functional teams through customer-centric processes. Previously, he was Vice President of Customer Experience B2B Survey Strategy and Implementation at Wells Fargo. Hobart led the Voice of the Customer survey team responsible for developing and executing surveys across the global $25-billion commercial and corporate investment banking businesses. Before his role with Wells Fargo, he was responsible for the international end-to-end customer experience at medical technology provider Breg and the director of customer experience at Zoetis.
"I couldn't be more thrilled to be getting back to my SaaS roots by joining a company that is transforming the use of cloud in IoT and security environments and is dedicated to driving positive impact for its partners and customers," said Hobart. "I'm excited to work with the incredibly talented, innovative, and driven Arcules team to create world-class customer experiences that help our customers reach their goals and achieve their missions."
About Arcules
Arcules, a Canon Group company, addresses the unmet need of modern enterprises for integrated cloud-based video surveillance, access control, and IoT with its Unified Cloud Security Platform. Arcules combines untapped video monitoring data with sensor data and analytics to deliver actionable insights that ultimately drive better business decisions, optimize operations and improve safety. Arcules is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. Visit http://www.arcules.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
