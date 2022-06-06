Ardent Privacy, a Maryland-based data privacy company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent for its method for performing data discovery and minimization without reading data content.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ardent Privacy, a Maryland-based data privacy company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent for its method for performing data minimization without reading data content. This strengthens Ardent's intellectual property position and provides new stimulus to innovate data privacy and protection solutions. Ardent Privacy's TurtleShield platform is an Machine Learning and AI-powered enterprise software platform that helps businesses discover, identify, inventory, map, minimize, and securely delete personal data. Ardent's solution TurtleShield platform provides visibility into realistic data risk and reduces risk with sensitive data minimization turning privacy compliance into profit center.
Patent Information
The "Method for performing data minimization without reading data content" is granted for its innovative and nimble method with the use of ML and AI models to discover and minimize data. The differentiating feature of Ardent is achieved by using a trained data discovery and minimization-based ML and NLP model. The method includes determining portions of the plurality of datasets based on the one or more parameters.
Sameer Ahirrao, inventor of patent and CEO of Ardent Privacy said "Data discovery is time consuming , expensive and resource intensive which is a show-stopper for companies to implement effective privacy and security with data discovery. This method innovates it with ability to discover data at scale and helps to take quick action. It will help companies reduce cost of data security & privacy compliance. It makes it possible to reach to datasets otherwise would not have been possible with traditional discovery methods."
About TurtleShield
Ardent Privacy's solution helps companies reduce their unwanted or excess data footprint to become compliant and resilient in case of a breach. It provides discovery capabilities essential to meet privacy requirements for compliance, such as data inventory, identification , data subject access requests (DSAR) and data minimization. Organizations collect and retain vast amounts of personal data which represents a substantial liability for privacy compliance. For example, CCPA, GDPR, LGPD holds companies accountable for consumer data they own, and negligence can result in huge fines. By utilizing the Ardent Privacy solution, companies can reduce risk and liability by limiting excess storage of personal data. Data minimization reduces the costs associated with securing data and storage. It is vital for companies to know what data they have and only keep what they need to do business.
There are four modules as part of Ardent's Turtleshield
TurtleShield PI: Discover and identify data assets Data intelligence with Data Subject Rights Automation
TurtleShield DI: Sensitive data inventory and mapping, third party data intelligence, helps in Article 30 (Record of Processing Activities), Information Asset register (ISO 27001) and other compliance reports
TurtleShield DM: Reduce excess data, Smart AI based data minimization to automate
TurtleShield Assured Deletion (AD): Securely delete personal data, enable Right To Be Forgotten regulation
Ardent is on a mission to help enterprises implement meaningful security and privacy programs aligned to their business mission; building trust, and protecting data assets.
