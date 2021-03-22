BALTIMORE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ardent Privacy (https://ardentprivacy.ai) a privacy technology solutions provider, announced today it will be offering privacy technology trainings as an Official Training Partner (OTP) of The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Ardent Privacy is an "Enterprise Data Minimization and Privacy Compliance" technology solutions provider and helps enterprises efficiently comply with new data privacy regulations such as: CDPA (Virginia), CCPA (California), HIPPA (healthcare), FISMA (federal), GDPR (Europe), and LGPD (Brazil). With this new partnership, Ardent will offer privacy technology training courses for professionals who are working in or planning to work within operational and technology aspects of privacy programs.
"With increasing demand in privacy technologies due to new data privacy regulations coming into effect, companies need professionals with specialized privacy technology skills. There is a huge gap of skills and expertise in privacy domains with many companies implementing privacy programs for the first time. It is essential to train or hire skilled resources to implement privacy in a lasting, meaningful way. We bring unique skills to this training with our expertise as a privacy technology solutions provider with practical experience in dealing with these technologies." said Sameer Ahirrao, Founder and CEO of Ardent Privacy.(https://ardentprivacy.ai).
"There is an increasing demand for trained privacy professionals across the globe, and with our OTP program, we're able to offer gold-standard training and certification around the world to meet those demands," said J. Trevor Hughes, IAPP President and CEO. "With Ardent Privacy now offering privacy training in the Washington DC/Baltimore region, we're expanding the reach of our programs to deliver top-tier trainings and credentials across legal, tech, policy sectors and more".
The IAPP developed and launched the only globally recognized credentialing programs in information privacy, including the Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP), the Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) and the Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT). The CIPP, CIPM and CIPT are the leading privacy certifications for thousands of professionals around the world who serve the data protection, information auditing, information security, legal compliance and/or risk management needs of their organizations. CIPM, CIPP/E, CIPP/US and CIPT credentials are accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard 17024: 2012.
"It is an especially great opportunity for cyber security and data protection professionals to acquire those skills and explore careers in the demanding privacy profession. IAPP certifications, such as the CIPT and CIPM, are vendor neutral, globally accepted and will provide significant benefit in career progression." said Sameer Ahirrao. Technology trainings incorporate the "Privacy by Design" approach and covers essential technology needs of professionals for implementing effective privacy technologies.
The cost of each training includes an IAPP membership offering access to an expansive professional community, plus a wealth of privacy information and resources, including exclusive content and tools, expert analysis, legislative alerts, and original reporting. To learn about upcoming training schedules, visit https://ardentprivacy.ai/privacy-training/
To learn more about the IAPP's certifications, please visit https://iapp.org/certify
About Ardent Privacy
Ardent Privacy is "Enterprise Data Minimization and Privacy Technology" solutions provider based in National Capital region in United States. Ardent solutions enable companies for privacy compliance in meaningful way by taking data driven approach to security and makes journey to cloud cost efficient, secure, and compliant. It empowers enterprises to efficiently comply with new data privacy regulations such as CDPA(Virginia) CCPA(California), HIPPA(Healthcare), FISMA, FOIA (Federal) and GDPR (Europe). Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, Ardent solutions identify, inventory, map and minimize data in enterprises to reduce privacy and compliance risk in their digital transformation and journey to the cloud. More information about Ardent Privacy is available at https://ardentprivacy.ai.
About the IAPP
The International Association of Privacy Professionals is the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Founded in 2000, the IAPP is a not-for-profit organization that helps define, support, and improve the privacy profession globally. More information about the IAPP is available at iapp.org.
