POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ArdentSky LLC, the leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for the gaming industry, today announced that its ArdentSky Compliance Suite has been named winner of the Industry Innovation of the Year award at the 2021 SBC Awards North America.
"ArdentSky is honored to be in the company of the other winners, including Bally Interactive, BetMGM, DraftKings, Entain, GAN, IGT PlaySports, PointsBet, Rush Street Interactive, Scientific Games and Sportradar, and we're delighted that many of them are also our clients", said Elliot Blatt, Chief Marketing Officer. "It's precisely because these companies are so good at what they do that they're growing, and that in turn drives us to support their agile entry into new markets with our automated licensing solution".
SBC works with industry leaders to develop the sports betting industry through news coverage, knowledge creation, conferences and exhibitions, seminars and industry awards. The SBC Awards recognize and celebrate the very best operators, affiliates and suppliers across the gaming industry.
The ArdentSky Compliance Suite simplifies the gaming licensing process by automating the generation of more than 2,000 license applications across more than 320 jurisdictions worldwide. The company also streamlines the management of product compliance and shipping requirements with an integrated suite of productivity tools.
"While we've been building our solutions for more than 10 years, the pace at which sports betting is growing in the US has certainly pushed us to be more creative and innovative than ever," added Mr. Blatt, "we truly appreciate being recognized, especially by such an accomplished and esteemed group of judges".
ArdentSky, http://www.ardentsky.com, is the leader in gaming and gambling compliance technology. The company offers a full-complement of automated and integrated software products covering gaming licensure (including occupational licensing), product compliance, shipping, vendor management and report management as well as managed services options.
