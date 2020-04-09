MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest post on the PortSys® blog explores the RDP security challenges enterprise organizations face today as they work to support the massive surge of employees now working from home during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
A report last week from the Shodan search engine found that:
- The number of devices exposing RDP to the internet on standard ports (3389) grew 41.5% over the past month.
- The number of devices exposing RDP to the internet on non-standard but often used alternate ports (such as 3388) grew 36.8% over the same period.
"RDP was never designed with business continuity in mind at the scale of which we see today," Tim Boivin, Marketing Director for PortSys, writes in Business Continuity: Are You Putting Your Company at Risk with RDP? "Even before the Coronavirus forced organizations to quickly flip the switch on remote access for tens of millions of users, RDP vulnerabilities were some of the most commonly exploited by hackers. This has become even more pronounced over the past month as more employees work from home."
Boivin details the historical security issues with RDP and how Total Access Control (TAC), the Zero Trust Access solution from PortSys, protects RDP much more securely while improving the functionality of secure remote access. He also discusses how organizations use TAC as the primary access solution for all resources, local and cloud, while working equally well for internal employees and business partners to improve everyone's productivity. And he highlights how TAC provides a simpler, stronger and more unified approach to managing security for remote users.
You can read the blog post in its entirety here:
https://portsys.com/business-continuity-are-you-putting-your-company-at-risk-with-rdp/
ABOUT PORTSYS, INC.
PortSys, Inc., a privately funded company, is a global innovator in information security and Zero Trust access control. Some of the world's largest enterprise organizations rely on PortSys' scalable Total Access Control solution to significantly strengthen, simplify and unify IT security across the enterprise. PortSys serves customers from its U.S. headquarters in Marlborough, MA, offices in the UK, and distributors throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For more information, visit www.portsys.com.
Media Contact
Tim Boivin
tim.boivin@portsys.com
+1-781-996-4899