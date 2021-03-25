DALLAS, Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Argos Health, a leading provider of complex claims revenue cycle services to hospitals and health systems, has been named the number one Complex Claims Solutions vendor by Black Book Research for the third year in a row. Black Book surveyed more than 1,300 CFOs and users of financial management and business office solutions to determine the top-performing vendors.
Argos Health's high client experience and product loyalty scores were particularly notable at a time when complex claims denials have increased over 300% since 2015 and 9 out of 10 providers are relying on outside vendors.
"With the average hospital margin thinning to less than 2%, the need for higher net revenue, improved cash flow, and reduced time in accounts receivable is critical to many more organizations," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner for Black Book Research.
In addition to top marks across 13 client satisfaction categories, Argos Health also ranked highest in all four functional subsets: Health Systems, Networks & Corporations; Large Hospitals & Academic Medical Centers; Community Hospitals; and Rural, Critical Access & Small Hospitals Under 100 Beds.
"Our goal at Argos Health has always been to provide the highest level of service to our clients," said Brent McCarty, Chief Executive Officer at Argos Health. "Achieving the Black Book honor for the third consecutive year affirms our commitment to our customers and the impact we have on their organizations."
To read the full Black Book 2021 announcement, visit https://www.newswire.com/news/argos-health-rated-highest-in-client-satisfaction-for-complex-claims-21342960
About Argos Health
Argos Health is a revenue cycle partner specializing in the management and resolution of complex claims. The company works with hospitals and health systems to drive reimbursement and increase claims recovery through their core services of workers' compensation, motor vehicle accident, US Department of Veterans Affairs and other military claims, out-of-state Medicaid claims and additional complex cases such as ERISA appeals. Argos Health is a top-ranked KLAS vendor.
To learn more, visit: https://complexclaims.com
Follow Argos Health on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/argos-health/
About Black Book Market Research
Black Book Market Research annually evaluates leading healthcare/medical software and service providers across 18 operational excellence key performance indicators completely from the perspective of the client experience. Independent and unbiased from vendors' influence, over 806,000 healthcare IT users are invited to contribute. Suppliers also encourage their clients to participate to produce current and objective customer service data for buyers, analysts, investors, consultants, competitive suppliers, and the media.
Media Contact
Kerry Stark, Argos Health, +1 972.979.5255, kstark@argoshealth.com
SOURCE Argos Health