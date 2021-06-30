NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ari Kaplan Advisors, a leading legal industry advisory company, released its 7th annual E-Discovery Unfiltered: A Survey of Current Trends and Candid Perspectives report, which features insights from corporate law department leaders and law firm partners about 27 e-discovery vendors* and a variety of popular trends. The report highlights changing pricing patterns, market shifts, changes in document review preferences, and the challenges of navigating an expanding data landscape, among other topics.
Between February 16, 2021 and March 12, 2021, legal industry analyst, Ari Kaplan, personally interviewed 27 individuals responsible for e-discovery decision-making, including nine in-house lawyers, 10 in-house legal professionals, and eight law firm partners. All of the participants develop and implement e-discovery processes. 89% select e-discovery tools and vendors and 85% manage e-discovery software and service providers. Of the 19 respondents from corporations, five are in life sciences, three are in energy and utilities, three are in banking and financial services, three are in manufacturing, two are in insurance, one is in technology, one is in telecommunications, and one is in transportation. 79% work for companies with revenues that exceed $10 billion and 100% have over 10,000 employees. All eight of the law firm partners work for large law firms and serve as primary e-discovery counsel.
Navigating a changing complex data landscape, supplementing human analysis, cost-control, centralizing information to drive greater value from it, the expanding use of e-discovery tools, and remote document review were significant concerns in this year's discussions.
The report's key findings include:
- 53% of the corporate respondents anticipate an increase in e-discovery related to social media.
- 63% expect to transition to a cloud-based review platform.
- 65% predict an increase in e-discovery related to data from virtual meetings, such as Teams, Zoom, and Webex, in 2021.
- 71% are uncertain about whether their organizations will permanently allow remote document review.
- 76% advise that continuous active learning is important in their document review workflow, though many acknowledge that the application of artificial intelligence is still in the early stages.
- 76% perform some e-discovery tasks internally for which they previously used an outside provider.
- 82% engage in discovery beyond regulatory matters or litigation.
- 94% note that cost influences the decision of which e-discovery platform to use.
- 94% use e-discovery software for internal investigations.
In addition to offering public trends, Ari Kaplan Advisors prepares individual reports for subscribing vendors providing both detailed insights from their target customer base along with a comprehensive SWOT analysis to help guide their sales and marketing initiatives. "Over the years, the E-Discovery Unfiltered report has proven to be very informative for our practice, as we value both its measurable attributes, such as the data on rankings and pricing, as well as the intangibles, such as the qualities that matter most to prospective clients," said Barbara Dunn, a managing director at Aon Stroz Friedberg. "The insights in the report help us calibrate our practice to the needs of our clients, demonstrate our competitive differentiators, and anticipate the future direction of our market, taking into account factors ranging from the pandemic to the progress of corporate migration to the cloud," she added.
In 2021, the complete list of companies studied includes:
1. Ankura Consulting
2. Aon Stroz Friedberg
3. Casepoint
4. Cobra Legal Solutions
5. Consilio
6. Disco
7. Epiq
8. Ernst & Young
9. Everlaw
10. Exterro
11. FTI Technology
12. H5
13. HaystackID
14. iCONECT
15. Integreon
16. Ipro
17. Legility
18. Lighthouse
19. Logikcull
20. Nuix
21. ProSearch
22. Relativity
23. RelativityOne
24. Reveal
25. Ricoh
26. UnitedLex
27. Zapproved
"We find the business intelligence in the annual E-Discovery Unfiltered report to be invaluable," said Melissa Tatham, VP of Marketing for Zapproved. "Ari Kaplan is able to get honest 'unfiltered' feedback from the people who are on the frontlines of e-discovery, which helps us get an unbiased picture of our customers' daily challenges and successes, and we use this information to validate our understanding of the market and how technology fits into the corporate legal world."
"Not only does the seventh E-Discovery Unfiltered report highlight an array of industry developments and perspectives on the companies that are driving change, but this year, it provides a number of key impressions on how this sector is likely to evolve in a post-pandemic litigation environment," said Ari Kaplan, principal of Ari Kaplan Advisors and the author of the E-Discovery Unfiltered report. "In addition, following an unprecedented year of investment, market consolidation, and remote work, the report helps readers navigate the road ahead," he added.
*The list of vendors under review is not meant to be comprehensive and the inclusion of a company in the discussion is not designed to indicate any market position. A primary purpose of the report is to provide the companies who invest in its content with direct insight on their businesses and an overview of their competitive landscape.
