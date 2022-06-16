Leading LGBTQ news and entertainment site awards 50 role models online and at New York City live event
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now in its fifth year, Queerty Pride50 honors the people who Queerty readers are particularly proud of this season.
This year's honorees constitute a diverse range of LGBTQ people and their allies, but they have one major thing in common: not only have they achieved professional breakthroughs, but they've done it the right way. They've stood up for the community, made themselves role models, and given us all a reason to be proud in an otherwise challenging time.
Queerty is releasing one profile per day until June 30th at Queerty.com/Pride50.
Live Event in New York City
On June 17th, Queerty will bring together activists, actors, authors, and figures in the LGBTQ community, in recognition of these 50 trailblazing individuals. Queerty Editor In Chief Dan Tracer will present Mx Justin Vivian Bond with the Catalyst Award.
In addition, Jan Sport (RuPaul's Drag Race) and Lagoona Bloo will perform.
Queerty is proud to welcome the 2022 Cadillac XT5 as the official vehicle of Pride50 and the National Center for Trans Equality and Grey Goose as sponsors.
List of honorees:
- Adam Rippon
- Amy Schneider
- Ariana DeBose
- Candace Parker
- Diamond Stylz
- Donja R Love
- Edgar Gomez
- Erik Braverman
- Gina Chua
- Hari Nef
- Harvey Fierstein
- Ian Mackey
- Jaclyn Moore
- Jared Frieder
- Jayla Rose Sullivan
- Jeff Hiller
- Joel Kim Booster
- Johnny Sibilly
- Jonathan Bennett
- Juanita MORE
- Julio Torres
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- Kate McKinnen
- Kevin Conroy
- Lee Rodriguez
- Lenny Emson
- Leslie Jordan
- Lia Thomas
- Lily Tomlin
- Maksym Eristavi
- Michael R Jackson
- Murray Hill
- Nneka Onuorah
- Nyla Rose
- Olly Alexander
- Rasheed Newson
- Rosie O'Donnell
- Scott Wiener
- Shevrin Jones
- Stephanie Beatriz
- Tim Federle
- Timothy LeDuc
- Tinashe
- Tom Daley
- Ty Penserga
- Victor Guiterrez
- Wanda Sykes
- Willow Pill
View profiles and video interviews at Queerty.com/Pride50
