LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Awake Security, now the Arista NDR security division of Arista Networks, has been selected as the winner of "Best AI-based Solution for CyberSecurity" award in the prestigious annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.
The 2021 AI Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Arista AVA™, an AI-enabled decision support system that combines cloud scalability with the codified expertise of real-world network and security operations experience. AVA helps organizations scale various levels of autonomous security - from Level 0 that consists of zero autonomy, to Level 3 where analysts can take control at any time using conditional automation, and on to Level 5, which includes full automation.
By combining privacy-preserving federated machine learning with threat intelligence and natural language processing, as well as codified expertise from Awake Labs threat researchers and security analysts, AVA identifies the entire scope of multi-stage attacks and enables automatic threat validation and triage. Arista customers see operational cost reductions and more efficient use of human capital as some of the benefits of autonomous threat detection and network troubleshooting.
"Despite the rich marketing promises of AI for cybersecurity, the burnout rate for security professionals is still high. Reducing the cognitive load on humans so that security teams can focus on what's important is paramount," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "Arista NDR is making incredible strides in eliminating stressors like monotonous and repetitive tasks and we are thrilled to award the Company with our 'Best AI-based Solution for CyberSecurity' award for 2021."
The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"This is an incredible accolade from AI Breakthrough as the entire Arista security team has worked very hard to put us in a position to be recognized for our innovation in the space," said Rahul Kashyap, VP/GM of the Arista NDR security division. "We strive to put security teams in a far better position to disrupt an adversary's objectives at the outset. Our field results show we are delivering on that objective, with AVA frequently finding more incident-related activity than a senior human investigator analyzing the same activity."
AVA automatically pre-computes answers to investigative questions a highly skilled analyst would ask during a threat hunt and thus surfaces the weak and early signals of an attack, along with corroborating evidence to establish conviction. AVA also eliminates signals that cannot be corroborated so that human analysts avoid wasting valuable cycles. Additionally, AVA automatically performs open-source and threat intelligence-based analysis.
