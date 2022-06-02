The fifty companies demonstrate how technology firms can retain and attract top talent
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizent and Best Companies Group have announced the 2022 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology.
This annual survey and awards program was created in 2017 and is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.
The 2022 list includes 50 companies and was published by Arizent brands American Banker, National Mortgage News, Financial Planning and Employee Benefits News.
"This year, competition for tech talent has grown fiercer across the country," said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. "The fintechs that made our list this year have stepped up incentive plans, healthcare coverage, 401(k) contributions, time off and sabbatical policies, pandemic-related support and other perks to attract and retain data scientists, developers, program managers and other in-demand experts."
The top five best places to work in Fintech in 2022 are:
1. MPower Financing
2. Ascent Funding
3. Green Check Verified
4. Pipe
5. IntraFi Network
To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.
Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the staff experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.
For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit http://www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com or write to penny.crosman@arizent.com.
About American Banker
American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique insight and analysis into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research, and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850K strong, American Banker's transformative content connects leaders online, in person, and in print every day.
About Arizent
Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.
Media Contact
Penny Crosman, Arizent, 212-803-8200, penny.crosman@arizent.com
SOURCE Arizent