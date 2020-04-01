SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Kolbe, global leader in brain research on human behavior and educational expert, announces product giveaway for students totaling over $1.5 million. 100,000 students will be able to discover their natural abilities FREE using her Student Aptitude™ Quiz.

Kolbe says, "The current global crisis is affecting school-aged kids all over the world. Now more than ever, it's my mission to help make sure they're able to learn and grow by understanding their Natural Abilities."

Student Aptitude Quiz allows students (13+) to discover how they learn best. Each student also receives tips and tricks for overcoming obstacles to learning and reducing stress.

Students and parents can take advantage of this free offer using the steps below:

Kolbe is making this offer available through Dynamynd, Inc., where she is Owner and CEO. Dynamynd, Inc. identifies instinctive abilities and develops training programs that enhance people's freedom to be themselves.

About the company: Located in Old Town Scottsdale, Dynamynd, Inc. formed over thirty years ago - at the same time Kolbe founded Kolbe Corp. Dynamynd, Inc. operates as a software development and applications company scientifically measuring individuals' instinctual abilities. For more information about Student Aptitude Quiz and other programs, visit https://dynamynd.com/.

