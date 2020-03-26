CHANDLER, Ariz., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program, is working diligently to comply with the CDC and WHO's recommendations for social distancing in the wake of COVID-19.
"Social distancing and working from home have presented some challenges," says Chandler Innovations CEO, Diana White. "But we are determined to provide a consistent level of support not only to our entrepreneurs but to the entire Chandler, AZ business community."
White has taken inspiration from other organizations that have embraced virtual platforms to host events and provide resources. "AZ Tech Council and the Chandler Chamber of Commerce have held successful online events. We need to embrace the current circumstances and adapt."
AZ Founders Guild is another organization that has transitioned to providing entrepreneurial support virtually. Innovations sponsors the Chandler Chapter of this group that hosts monthly events to provide one on one interaction with other founders and business owners.
Vincent Serpico, Founder of the Guild, host of the Scottsdale Chapter, and CEO of Founders Workshop, a company that builds mobile and web apps for non-tech founders of tech start-ups, agrees that virtual interaction is critical. "This is the time when Founders must come together and support each other. Some of us are facing economic hardships, and social distancing is just making things worse," says Serpico. "Virtual meetings bring us all together to bridge the gap of isolation and share valuable ideas to help all of us get through this… together."
Chandler Innovations will be offering events, entrepreneurial tracks, counseling services, and advisory board meetings virtually until further notice. The incubator will also temporarily expand its focus on providing resources for businesses in the technology and innovation sector to include all Chandler businesses in need of guidance and business counseling during an unprecedented time of uncertainty.
For more information about Chandler Innovations, visit innovationsincubator.com.
About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers four track-programs throughout the year for those who work, live or own property in Chandler. It also offers entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.
Contact:
Diana White
CEO, Chandler Innovations
adminci@nacet.org