Partnership will Integrate Arlo's Video Doorbell into Homes Built by Kartchner Homes
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading internet connected security camera brand, and Kartchner Homes, a premier home builder in Utah and Idaho, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate award-winning Arlo's Video Doorbell into homes built over the next 12 months providing homebuyers a premiere solution in smart entry technology.
Kartchner Homes has selected the Arlo Video Doorbell for its class-leading performance and features. Recently recognized by CNET as the "Best Video Doorbell of 2020"1, the Arlo Video Doorbell is a smart front entry monitoring solution that offers an industry-leading vertical field-of-view, high-definition video resolution, clear two-way audio, and a sophisticated design to complement any home style or design.
"Home building is a key vertical market for Arlo as we continue to expand beyond our retail and e-commerce channels. More than ever, home builders are looking to integrate smart home technologies as an added value and differentiation within the market," said Tom Babula, SVP worldwide sales at Arlo. "This strategic partnership with Kartchner Homes will provide homeowners with the industry's most intuitive front entry monitoring solutions. With Arlo Video Doorbell being compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistant ecosystems, new Kartchner Homes' homeowners will be able to easily integrate Arlo Video Doorbell with the connected home ecosystem of their choice."
"Kartchner Homes seeks to offer convenience and value to our customers, so when selecting smart features for our homes, the Arlo Video Doorbell was an obvious choice," said Evan DeLong, Kartchner Homes Smart Home Specialist. "With one of the most competitive price points, Arlo has packed their video doorbell with all the same features as their pricier competitors, plus some. We love its notification features and slim form. We are excited to introduce this amenity to all of our customers moving forward."
The future residents of Kartchner Homes with built-in Arlo Video Doorbells will enjoy smart notifications to detect front entry activity, along with two-way audio allowing them to speak with visitors without having to answer the door. By capturing footage in HD resolution and a square aspect ratio, the Arlo Video Doorbell allows users to fully view packages on the ground, or visitors from head to toe – ensuring no detail goes unnoticed. The Arlo Video Doorbell also makes answering the door as easy as answering the phone. While competitors utilize a multi-step notification and response process, the Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls for quick and easy reply, resulting in a streamlined process for real- time communication with guests. See below for additional Arlo Video Doorbell features:
- Optimized front entry view – industry-leading vertical field-of-view with an optimized 1:1 aspect ratio allows for a complete view of the front door
- Motion detection and alerts – receive alerts when motion is detected
- Quick reply messages – pre-recorded messages to quickly reply to visitors
- Night vision – see who's at your door at night, even without a light on
- Zoom – zoom in on a subject while on a live video call
- Silent mode – disables push notifications and silences chime
- Weather-resistant design – designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun
- Built-in Smart Siren – siren can be triggered if someone attempts to remove the doorbell
With Arlo Video Doorbell (MSRP $149), homeowners can sign up for Arlo's AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart after an initial three-month trial. Arlo Smart provides access to rolling 30-days of cloud recordings to store and view video clips. In addition, Arlo Smart subscribers will be able to customize their experience by adjusting notification settings to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages.2 Arlo's e9113 feature is also offered through Arlo Smart, providing access to emergency services local to the camera's location instead of the user's location for quick action in emergency situations. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, Arlo Smart users can easily view live streams and recordings from their video doorbell cameras, adjust their camera's settings or access cloud recordings.
About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio and video doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.
About Kartchner Homes
Kartchner Homes is the premier home builder in Northern Utah and Southeast Idaho and the best choice for quality, affordable homes. We specialize in quick move in's, beautifully designed homes ready to move in today. Want to pick your own colors and options? Kartchner Homes has a wide variety of floor plans to choose from. With a wide array of innovative new homes located in Logan, Hyrum, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby & Rexburg, Kartchner Homes has a new home to fit every lifestyle.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: Arlo's video doorbell, Arlo Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
1 CNET: The Best Home Security Cameras of 2020 (3/16/2020)
2 Personalized alerts made available through the complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial subscription
3 Available to customers in the United States only