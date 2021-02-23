BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the 2021 Best of the Smart Home Awards, sponsored by Very, recognized Arlo, Signify, and Whisker Labs for excellence in physical user experience (UX), mobile UX, and use of machine learning, respectively. This annual awards program recognizes products and teams that have gone above and beyond to deliver exceptional technology and experiences to consumers.
"The smart home market is incredibly competitive today," said awards judge and IoT journalist Stacey Higginbotham, founder of Stacey on IoT. "It was an honor to dive deeper into these innovative products and recognize the ones that go above and beyond to delight users and deliver value."
Organizations from across the globe submitted their innovative products for consideration in the Best of the Smart Home Awards. Nominations were judged by industry experts including Stacey Higginbotham, founder of Stacey on IoT, Rob Tiffany, VP of IoT Strategy at Ericsson, and Bill Brock, CTO at Very.
The 2021 Best of the Smart Home winners and finalists are listed below:
Best Physical UX
This award recognizes the device with the most innovative and useful hardware. Judges assessed industrial hardware design for both visual appeal and in relation to the device's purpose, the product's ease of use, and the quality of construction.
Winner: Arlo Technologies, Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free
Finalists:
Johnson Controls (Qolsys), IQ Panel 2 Plus
Arlo Technologies, Arlo Essential Indoor Camera
Best Mobile UX
This award is reserved for the smart home solution with the most intuitive and seamless mobile app experience. Judges analyzed app design & functionality, connectivity, and how the app helps users accomplish their goals.
Winner: Signify, Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip
Finalists:
Arlo Technologies, Arlo App
Deutsche Telekom AG / Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Magenta Smart Home
Best Use of Machine Learning
This award honors the product that best uses machine learning to solve a problem, with measurable results. Judges evaluated how data is collected and analyzed within the solution and the outcomes this produces for target users.
Winner: Whisker Labs, Ting
Finalists:
Wyze Labs, Cam Plus
Phyn, Smart Water Assistant
About the Best of the Smart Home Awards
The consumer IoT market is flooded with devices. But not all smart home products are the same. With the help of both technical and industry experts, the annual Best of the Smart Home Awards honor those products and teams that have gone above and beyond to deliver exceptional technology and experiences to consumers. Learn more at bestofthesmarthome.com.
About Very
Very is a fully-distributed IoT engineering firm, partnering with clients to build systems for smart manufacturing, smart energy & utilities, consumer electronics, and connected wellness. Focused on speed, efficiency, and scalability, Very's product teams de-risk IoT projects. Learn more at verypossible.com.
Media Contact
Veronica Goudzward, Best of the Smart Home Awards, +1 (423) 298-8993, info@bestofthesmarthome.com
Veronica Goudzward, Very, 4232988993, veronica@verypossible.com
SOURCE Best of the Smart Home Awards