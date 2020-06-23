New integration offers a fully automated and seamless experience that enables clients and auditors to collaborate and expedite the completion of their audit.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - For most organizations, the need to obtain a third-party security attestation such as SOC 2 or ISO 27001 is critical to their business. Proving compliance to larger enterprises is a sales imperative and time is of the essence. Tugboat Logic, the leading security assurance company, is proud to announce it is teaming with Armanino LLP, a top 25 national accounting and consulting firm, to provide an integrated security audit process that streamlines and expedites the security audit process so organizations can build trust with their customers, decrease their sales cycles, and increase win rates.
For third-party attestations such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001, the audit journey is broken down into two phases - "audit readiness" and the "audit examination". According to the AICPA, which governs and establishes guidelines for SOC 2, there needs to be independence between the entity conducting audit readiness and the entity conducting audit examination. While this guideline is necessary to maintain checks and balances, it creates a risk of things falling through the cracks during the process. Before an enterprise embarks on a time-consuming and costly security audit, there needs to be a high degree of confidence that they will successfully complete the audit and receive their report. Tugboat Logic and Armanino LLP have come together to eliminate this angst by offering a coordinated process that allows for a smooth handoff between readiness and the examination, whilst maintaining the integrity of checks and balances.
"The COVID pandemic and current economic uncertainty have forced enterprises to look for automation and remote collaboration tools that eliminate the need for on site visits and reduce administrative costs. Some vendors have responded with cut rate SOC-2 certification programs that are so poorly executed that it leaves customers lost in the process or worse - a qualified opinion audit report that has no real commercial value" says Ray Kruck, CEO and Founder, Tugboat Logic Inc. "As market leaders, Tugboat Logic and Armanino are committed to working together with our clients at every step of the journey to ensure these organizations obtain a reputable attestation, at scale, with cost transparency, and in record time."
How it works
Tugboat Logic will help organizations with the "readiness phase" of the audit process, which includes an automated Risk Assessment Survey to define your scope, automatic creation of InfoSec policies and controls from our Tugboat Labs content library, a centralized operations Readiness Dashboard for assigning and tracking review of policies and implementation of controls, and the AutoCollect Evidence suite of third-party integrations and purpose-built modules that continuously gather evidence in support of your audit.
Once readiness is completed, Tugboat Logic will conduct a smooth transition to Armanino using the Tugboat Logic AuditLogicTM Module. This allows organizations to create an audit project, invite the auditor from Armanino into the Tugboat Logic platform, who will then upload their audit evidence request list into the product. Armanino will then collaborate with the client remotely via the Tugboat Logic platform, using the convenient AuditLogic operations dashboard that gives organizations a clear status of what evidence has been submitted, what evidence was accepted by Armanino, and what evidence tasks require more information. "One of the main factors that delay audits is our clients suffering in silence since they may not understand some of the evidence requests from the auditor" says Liam Collins, Partner, Armanino LLP. "With Tugboat Logic, Armanino auditors can prevent this by having a real time dashboard of the audit progress, and a simple way for our clients to ask questions to our auditors when they are unsure of a request. This helps speed up audits by up to 50%."
For more information on how Tugboat Logic and Armanino can help your organization get your audits done more quickly and with less misery, please contact us at info@tugboatlogic.com.
About Armanino LLP
Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.
About Tugboat Logic
Tugboat Logic is the Security Assurance Platform. Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, enterprises can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by artificial intelligence, Tugboat Logic's patent-pending technology automates InfoSec policy creation, security audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so enterprises can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic cuts the time and cost of audit readiness in half, helps you respond to security questionnaires 45% faster, and builds your InfoSec plan in minutes. Tugboat Logic is a cloud-based subscription service, starting at $499 per month. Free 7-day trial available. You can follow Tugboat Logic on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.