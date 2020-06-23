PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis®, the leading enterprise IoT security company, today announced the Armis Reseller Channel (ARC) program designed to create long-term profitable partner growth. The new program enhances partner opportunities and incentives, captures new revenue streams, and drives tighter collaboration to help customers through their business transformation. Recognizing the importance of partners to Armis' growth strategy, the channel-first program offers partners new routes to accelerated profitability with greater flexibility through joint go-to-market activities. For more information and to apply to become an Armis Reseller Channel partner, click here.
The new ARC program offers support according to two tiers - Gold and Platinum. Based on level, this includes training, roadmap briefings, joint marketing, partner center, business development funds, website presence and priority support escalation.
"Armis is a channel first company," said Peter Doggart, Vice President Business Development & Global Partners. "Our new ARC program enables partners around the world to provide their customers and prospects with the Armis Agentless Device Security Platform to help them mitigate risk from the explosion of IoT and unmanaged devices and effectively extend their Zero Trust architecture."
Enterprises are experiencing a huge business transformation resulting in an explosion of connected devices—by 2021, up to 90% of these devices will be unmanaged and IoT devices. These devices were not designed with security or management in mind and cannot be protected in the same manner as traditional devices, making them targets for malicious exploitation. Armis' unique agentless device security platform is the most comprehensive solution to protect the world of unmanaged and IoT devices, providing real-time and continuous asset inventory, risk management, and detection & response.
Supporting Reseller Channel Partner Quotes
"World Wide Technology continues to invest in and align with top strategic partners to provide the right solutions for our customers," said Warren Perils, Security Practice Manager – Global Service Provider at World Wide Technology. "Armis' proven and award winning agentless security platform, along with their industry leading threat research and focus on customer value aligns well with the security strategy of our top service provider customers as they secure their next-gen networks in areas such as 5G & Mobile Edge Computing. We are proud to partner with them and help service providers mitigate risk to their organization by providing the visibility required to see all the unmanaged and IoT devices connected to their network."
"Our customers are seeking more value from technology providers to help them drive costs down, mitigate risk to their organization from unmanaged and IoT devices, and ensure regulatory compliance. Armis meets all of these criteria and is a strong partner in our enterprise solutions portfolio," Tera Davis, Managing Director, CRITICALSTART.
About Armis
Armis is the leading agentless, enterprise-class device security platform designed to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see and control all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices – from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial control systems and PLCs, medical devices and more. Armis provides passive and unparalleled asset inventory, risk management, and detection & response. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
