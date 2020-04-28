FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced that Armor, a global provider of cybersecurity software that protects workloads in public, hybrid and private cloud environments, is embedding Qualys VMDR® - Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response - into Armor Anywhere, an industry-leading cloud security platform.
Armor Anywhere customers will now have access to the newly announced Qualys VMDR app as part of a holistic solution to meet their Vulnerability Threat Management (VTM) requirements and provide visibility across their entire hybrid IT environment. Qualys Cloud Agents are embedded and fully integrated with the Armor platform to deliver asset discovery and inventory, plus vulnerability assessment, including configuration controls, threat prioritization and patch detection, to Armor customers.
"Qualys VMDR is a key addition to Armor Anywhere," said Josh Bosquez, Armor CTO. "Qualys has combined years of experience and industry expertise to build into a single application the major elements and functionality needed to launch and maintain a robust Vulnerability Threat Management solution. "Using Qualys VMDR, Armor can quickly discover, assess, prioritize and patch any critical vulnerabilities which might be present in our customers' IT environments. By integrating Qualys VMDR with the industry-leading detection, analysis and response capabilities of our cloud security platform, we are providing our customers with the very best cloud security protection available on the market today. No matter where our customers' data and applications reside, we can provide them full protection, in public, hybrid or private cloud environments."
"We are delighted to work with Armor as they are a leader in providing hybrid cloud security products for their customers," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "With this partnership, Armor customers will be among the first to benefit from our newly launched VMDR offering, which provides an all-in-one cloud-based app that automates the entire vulnerability management cycle – significantly accelerating the threat response and helping to prevent breaches."
Additional Resources
- More information on VMDR
- Details on the Qualys Cloud Platform
- Follow Qualys on LinkedIn and Twitter
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.
The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.
Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
Media Contacts:
Tami Casey, Qualys
(650) 801-6196
Tcasey@qualys.com