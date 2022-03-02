VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Mar. 02, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StratusLIVE, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations, announced today that The Army Historical Foundation recently selected its nonprofit customer relationship management (CRM), StratusLIVE 365, and online giving platform, StratusLIVE Ignite, to support their mission to honor the American Soldier.
Kerri Kline, the foundation's VP of Operations, described the importance of engaging Americans in the campaign to build and support the National Museum of the United States Army as the Museum's official foundation. "The Army's history is our nation's history, so our foundation works hard to involve grateful Americans from across the country in our mission to preserve and honor the service of the American Soldier," said Kline. "The foundation also makes every effort to find and stay connected to our nation's 10 million Army veterans and Soldiers, and their families, as our mission is especially personal for them. We look forward to fostering and maintaining these important relationships with the help of StratusLIVE."
Part of the foundation's work is to ensure the history, heritage, lessons, and legacy of the U.S. Army is preserved for future generations. With online engagement tools such as StratusLIVE Ignite, the foundation is well-equipped to appeal to the needs of today's donors and propel the foundation's important mission forward.
After the U.S. Army opened the doors to the National Museum of the United States Army in November 2020, the foundation saw an opportunity to further streamline and strengthen its CRM tools for keeping in touch with members and recruiting new supporters.
Kelly Isom, Director, Data Services, led the efforts for an all-in-one solution that would provide a CRM system, fuel community engagement through an online registry, and allow for powerful analytics and third-party integrations. Isom stated, "Our organization seeks to educate future Americans to fully appreciate the sacrifices that generations of American Soldiers have made. With the implementation of StratusLIVE 365 and Ignite, we will be better positioned to serve and honor the needs of our donors, honorees, and constituents."
"StratusLIVE is excited to support the critical work of AHF with a modern fundraising and online giving solution that will allow their organization to scale responsibly and nimbly," says Jim Funari, StratusLIVE Co-Founder and CEO.
