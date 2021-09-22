NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of east central Pennsylvania...northeast Pennsylvania... and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in east central Pennsylvania...Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania...Carbon and Monroe. In southeast Pennsylvania...Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of and with the passage of a cold front on Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. Rain will be heavy at times. Widespread rainfall totals will range from 1.5 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * Flash flooding is possible during this time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&