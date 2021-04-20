AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Array, the no-code form building, and automation platform announce $1.3 million funding round. The funding was led by Texas based Active Capital, with participation from other funds and angels.
Array solves the problem of loose paperwork and inefficient workflows existing within businesses of all sizes. Currently, many businesses use legacy paper-based systems which are inefficient. Array solves this with a suite of applications designed to help businesses not only collect data from anywhere, but then inject that data into their systems so that it can be shared and acted upon.
With Array, businesses can create powerful forms which capture all types of media, including images and videos straight from a mobile device. The user can also collect payments and signatures through a host of integrations, which are available as standard.
"Over the last few years, in addition to empowering businesses to collect data in a really smart way, using Array Forms, we have added powerful new apps such as Reports, Tasks and Flows which allow businesses to streamline their processes within a single no-code platform", says Matt, Array founder and CEO.
"The majority of businesses, from food and beverage to logistics and transportation, are rapidly searching for ways to improve productivity, workflows and data collection across all their business operations," says Pat Matthews, Founder and CEO of Active Capital. "We believe Array is uniquely positioned to address these challenges by improving productivity, workflows and data collecting while linking desk work, customer facing operations and field work."
Despite the Pandemic, Array has seen significant growth over the last 12 months, with new Covid specific use cases surfacing for their Platform. Array has been helping companies get back to work by partnering with temperature scanning kiosk manufacturers, helping them automate the contact screening process.
"We send a text out to families at 7am every morning and a bunch of our employees, and they all fill out the covid screening form before they arrive. As they get out of their cars, we make sure they have completed the covid screening form and then they go through the rest of our screening process. It has made our arrival process very efficient" says Danielle Witten, director of finance & operations at Foothill Country Day School.
Features of Array Include:
- Form Builder: Drag and Drop form builder with advanced features such as conditional logic, math functions and cross form automation available.
- Forms App: Collect data in the field using Array's IOS and Android forms app.
- Workflows: Save time and improve productivity using workflow and automation tools.
- Reports: Custom report builder allows users to consolidate data from internal and external sources into a single dashboard.
- Docs: Use merged form data to automatically create and edit PDF documents.
- Tasks: Assign tasks, manage your team and monitor progress.
- App Builder: No Code app builder. Build your own application without the need for a developer. Create data collection and automation apps for your industry and sell on our marketplace.
About Array
Array is a data collection and workflow automation platform which helps businesses to collect data and automate the journey of that data to different areas of the business. As part of the no-code revolution, Array allows users to build their own solutions without any coding or developers required. Array's growing team is led by founder & CEO, Matt Doyle and is based in Austin, Texas. Array also has offices in Oklahoma and London. To learn more about Array, please visit:
http://www.buildarray.com - https://www.linkedin.com/company/3124515/admin/
About Active Capital
Active Capital is a venture firm designed to lead seed rounds for B2B SaaS companies outside of Silicon Valley. The firm is founded and run by former B2B SaaS founders with hands-on experience starting, building, and scaling high growth businesses in underdog cities across America. Active Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and invests in B2B SaaS companies all over. To learn more, please visit https://www.activecapital.com.
David Saunders, Array Group, +1 3025979015, dave@buildarray.com
