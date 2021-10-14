FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arreva®, the trusted advisor and industry leader in all-in-one, digital fundraising, donor relationship management, digital auction software, and healthcare hospitality applications, announced today the integration of Team Fundraising with ExceedFurther®, All-in-One, Digital Fundraising, Donor Relationship Management, and Auction Software.
Arreva clients are already having tremendous success with Team Fundraising integrated into ExceedFurther. North Platte Public Schools Foundation recently held a highly successful Back to School Change Wars Team Fundraising campaign, with eight schools participating, led by 84 team cap0tains, that generated hundreds of donations, and significantly exceeded their goal in just 5 days.
Terri Burchell, Executive Director, North Platte Public Schools Foundation says, "As our schools reopened in August of 2021, I was looking for ways to really energize and reimagine our annual back to school fundraising campaign to reignite the enthusiasm and participation across our schools, extend our reach to our student's families and friends, and their networks, as well as engage our alumni to exceed our fundraising goals. I turned to Arreva for help and was introduced to, and highly impressed by the ExceedFurther Team Fundraising Application, and how it could do everything I needed to reach my goal of easily launching a technology-driven, team fundraising campaign to leverage the competitive spirit between our schools, classrooms, students, and families to bring this vision easily, quickly, and seamlessly to life."
Burchell was enthusiastic about the team fundraising experience and results, "The Arreva team and team fundraising helped us achieve bigger and better things than we had even dreamed of for the Foundation. We're already finalizing plans for more new team fundraising campaigns this school year to leverage the competition between our sports teams and extracurricular clubs, using ExceedFurther Team Fundraising, and to taking next year's back to school fundraising campaign to even greater heights!"
David Blyer, Co-founder, CEO, and President, Arreva shares the enthusiasm for the launch of Team Fundraising. "We're very excited about the Team Fundraising application, the latest evolutionary fundraising element fully integrated with Arreva's ExceedFurther, All-in-One Solution. We're incredibly proud of the ways we have collaborated with our clients, in understanding their needs and continuing to provide solutions to deliver on best practices. We are passionate about continuing to deliver software solutions for social good that truly address the need for nonprofit organizations and their staff to streamline the ways they communicate with, and engage, their constituents, donors, volunteers, board members, and supporters, to achieve their important missions."
Learn more about Arreva and ExceedFurther Team Fundraising at http://www.arreva.com/team-fundraising, or at http://www.arreva.com and schedule a personal consultation and demo of Arreva's ExceedFurther, All-in-One, Cloud-based Digital Fundraising, and Donor Relationship Management Software, as well as MaestroAuction Online TM and MaestroAuctionTM virtual, live, and silent auction software, Text2Bid® digital and mobile bidding software, and Text2Fund® text-based donation software at http://www.arreva.com/demo.
About Arreva
Arreva®, is a trusted advisor and market leader of digital fundraising, donor relationship management, and auction software that has been serving the nonprofit industry for more than three decades. Arreva's, ExceedFurther® All-in-One, Digital Fundraising and Donor Relationship Management software is helping nonprofits worldwide further their mission, transform fundraising, and cultivate relationships with donors and constituents. Our MaestroAuction Online TM and MaestroAuctionTM virtual, live, and silent auction software, Text2Bid® virtual and mobile bidding software, and Text2Fund® text-based donation software are helping nonprofits raise billions of dollars and further their cause through thousands of virtual fundraising events, charity auctions and galas.
