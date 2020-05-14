CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leader in supply chain software for the foodservice industry, announced the availability of Inventory QuickStart, a business-critical solution that provides restaurant supply chain teams with greater visibility into their distributor inventory levels to better navigate through supply chain disruptions and help them succeed in this "new normal" environment.
Developed for restaurant chain operators of all sizes, ArrowStream's Inventory QuickStart provides critical and consolidated visibility into distributor inventory and inbound purchase order activity to anticipate and proactively manage around inventory stock outs and surpluses, ingredient or product substitutions, changing distributor delivery patterns, and unpredictable consumer traffic at a hyper-local level.
"We would not have been able to do what we needed during the COVID-19 pandemic without ArrowStream's inventory solution," said Debbie Pagliai, VP of Supply Chain at Coffee and Bagel Brands. "The visibility into inventory levels across our distributor network was vital to survive."
"We quickly saw how imperative inventory visibility and alerting was to our customers and wanted to make it more widely available to other operators," said Jeff Dorr, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream. "We have heard repeatedly from our customers that they don't know how they would have managed through this period without ArrowStream."
ArrowStream understands that supply chain teams are stretched thin and has developed Inventory QuickStart as a quick-to-deploy, easy-to-use solution to help operators stay on top of these issues while reducing their workload. With instant access to data on product movement across the supply chain and configurable exception-based analysis, operators are able to see and address the issues that need immediate attention including:
- Monitoring distribution center (DC) inventory and buying levels to ensure that they have sufficient product on hand and on order;
- Tracking and managing DC product substitutions to protect their quality and brand;
- Responding to restaurant usage trends by monitoring inventory run-out dates and highlighting orders that are insufficient;
- Avoiding stock-outs and lost revenue by identifying and reacting to supplier disruptions; and
- Preparing product flows for new restaurant traffic by modeling demand changes.
"With operators running on limited resources and smaller teams right now, we specifically designed Inventory QuickStart for procurement teams to get up and running quickly. Our goal is to get customers faster access to their inventory so they can prepare for the state-by-state re-opening," said Dorr.
As part of ArrowStream's continued commitment to the foodservice industry during COVID-19 and beyond, upfront fees will be waived for restaurant operators who sign up to use Inventory QuickStart.
If you are not utilizing ArrowStream's platform, please request a demo to learn more about using Inventory QuickStart to gain invaluable insight your supply chain inventory and address immediate issues.
About ArrowStream
Founded in 2000, ArrowStream is a foodservice supply chain technology company that helps clients capitalize on data to improve their business. We serve hundreds of chain restaurant operators, distributors and suppliers with a single platform that optimizes supply chain efficiency, enhances sourcing programs and improves food quality and collaboration with partners. For more information, please visit www.arrowstream.com.