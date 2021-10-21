MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IXIASOFT, a leading DITA CCMS software company based in Montreal, Canada, announces today that it has maintained its market position as a leading global CCMS provider in an updated industry report by Ars Logica. Ars Logica is a Boston-based vendor-neutral analyst firm helping companies elevate their digital experience and select appropriate software.
Tony White, the founder of Ars Logica, highlights four major product strengths for IXIASOFT CCMS. The first strength is its excellent multi-channel publishing options to a wide range of modern communication channels. The second key strength is IXIASOFT's extreme scalability resulting from its strong XML repository and its ability to integrate with scalable third-party enterprise platforms.
Next is IXIASOFT's taxonomy and semantics, particularly with how it handles hierarchical relationships, manages metadata functions and fosters content reuse at the topic level. The last strength mentioned in the report is component lifecycle management and process efficiency. This is one of the most important feature-functional categories of interest to business users.
"IXIASOFT CCMS excels in a number of evaluative categories in our scorecards for both business users and technologists," says Tony White, Founder of Ars Logica. "Put simply, it is the market's most technically capable CCMS from a functional perspective."
"We are excited to see that our overall scoring in both the business and technical categories has improved since Tony's last report in 2019," says Eric Bergeron, CEO at IXIASOFT. "Being a market leading CCMS provider was accomplished mainly from our passionate and dedicated employees, and our ability to quickly transform client requirements into real-life product features."
Want to learn more about IXIASOFT CCMS? Join us for our special free half-day IXIASOFT CCMS TechComm Summit where industry leaders will discuss how to streamline your documentation process and get you started on your digital transformation journey.
About IXIASOFT
Founded in 1998, IXIASOFT is a trusted global leader in the XML content management software industry. Its signature product, IXIASOFT CCMS, is an award-winning, end-to-end component content management solution (CCMS) used to produce and manage DITA structured technical documentation. IXIASOFT CCMS has been deployed by industry leaders like Abbott, ARM, DocuSign, Komatsu, Mastercard, SAP® and Toyota.
For more information visit: http://www.ixiasoft.com.
Media Contact
Phil Masella, IXIASOFT, 5142794942, phil.masella@ixiasoft.com
SOURCE IXIASOFT