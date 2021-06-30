NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, ARTA, leader in logistics software and fulfillment services for high-value goods and collectibles, is announcing 10 new API integrations driven by an increase in demand and business needs to sell online. ARTA's platform helps businesses eliminate the inherent friction in selling unique items online from pre-purchase to fulfillment. Both new entrants to the market and incumbent sellers are leveraging ARTA to get to market quickly and capitalize on demand - including Artland, Charles Moffett, KIRPA Auction House, Wescover, Up My Art, Altamira and more.
The sale of collectibles, art and design have exploded with a total estimated market of over $300 billion. Online sales, in particular, account for a larger percentage of the overall market, which is growing 20 percent year over year. With this surge in online activity, marketplaces, auction houses, galleries and other online sellers are focused on delivering an ecommerce experience that meets the evolving needs of the market, including a more seamless purchase and fulfillment experience. The ARTA API provides instant shipping costs pre-purchase and enables a click-to-buy transaction including streamlining complex logistics and automating end-to-end fulfillment and returns.
"Incumbents in the high-value goods market must provide an ecommerce experience in order to compete and be successful today - and because many new companies are already entering the market, now is the time to adopt this strategy," said Adam Fields, founder and CEO of ARTA. "This demand is driving significant momentum for the ARTA API because our unique capabilities provide the infrastructure required to automate the transaction, fulfillment, and post-purchase process. We are excited to help existing and new businesses get to market quickly with a variety of use cases to launch or scale their digital sales initiatives."
KIRPA Auction House, a digital auction house launching late summer that will offer popular culture memorabilia for the modern day collector, is providing a level of transparency that will set a new bar for auction houses around the world. Unlike traditional auction houses that add a buyer's premium on top of the bid price, KIRPA will bake all costs into the bid price and use ARTA to provide instant shipping costs—giving both the buyer and consignor full transparency on pricing upfront, as well as fulfillment.
Established New York City-based art gallery, Charles Moffett, is using ARTA to reduce friction in the purchase experience for his collectors. "Our proprietary client dashboard, designed and developed by GrayBits, allows collectors to view invoices and the option to accept or decline a shipping quote provided instantly by ARTA upon item purchase," said Charles Moffett, owner. "This will greatly reduce the burden on my staff to source shipping quotes and communicate back and forth with the buyer for approval and payment."
"Our platform has been called the 'anti-commodity marketplace' because we're not about fast-decor. We believe in purchasing with purpose and we want our buyers and Creators to take the time to make meaningful connections." said Rachely Esman, co-founder and CEO at Wescover, a platform to buy or customize high-quality home decor directly from designers, "By streamlining the transaction process and automating fulfillment, it not only helps buyers checkout smoothly— it also empowers our Creators to focus on creating instead of logistics."
ARTA recently secured $4.5MM in seed financing and had its strongest quarter in company history in Q1, across revenue and volume. For more details on the new ARTA API integrations, visit shiparta.com.
About ARTA
ARTA's API automates shipping and fulfillment for high-value and collectible objects. Our software provides instant shipping costs for any item type—regardless of size, material, or price point—allowing our clients to reduce overhead, scale faster and offer a frictionless purchase experience for their buyers. With end-to-end global fulfillment services including shipping, packing, tracking, and insurance, ARTA is an all-in-one logistics solution for merchants and marketplaces. For more information about how to leverage ARTA's platform to ship everything and anything requiring specialized care, visit shiparta.com.
Media Contact
Aimee Eichelberger, Superior PR, 3129521528, aimee@superior-pr.com
SOURCE ARTA