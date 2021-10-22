CONROE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARTAVIA® , a master-planned community located in Montgomery County, Texas, has collaborated with real estate technology company Alosant to launch a branded, lifestyle app for residents and prospects.
In addition to the community's sprawling residential offerings, which will include approximately 5,200 homes at build out, ARTAVIA will encompass over 120 acres of mixed-use, commercial, and retail spaces. Developed by AIRIA Development® Company, the community features miles of winding trails that lead to Dapple Park, a 13-acre community park with a five-acre lake, 24-hour FitCenter, Palate Café and gathering spaces. The artfully designed amenities promote connectivity with neighbors and the great outdoors.
"We are in the early phases of what will be a community to over 5,000 families. As our community grows, we wanted to develop a scalable method to communicate with our residents and provide technology for access to events and amenities," said Lisa Connell, Marketing Director of AIRIA Development® Company.
The branded, native Simply ARTAVIA lifestyle app features two unique "views" – a Resident View, which requires login credentials, and a Guest Experience View for the greater community and prospective home buyers. The app is already streamlining communication among the growing community, its residents, and prospects in a variety of ways, and achieved an 80% adoption rate within the first seven weeks.
The Resident View provides an all-in-one resource where homeowners can connect with neighbors, share events of interest and HOA information, and make reservations for paddle boats, meeting, or party rooms. Additionally, through the app, those who opt-in for push notifications can receive real-time community updates from the homeowner's association. The app's home feed is also tailored to each homeowner and adapts the contents displayed based on an individual's usage and preferences over time.
The dedicated Guest Experience View provides prospective home buyers with direct access to information about the ARTAVIA community, including builders, Dapple Park amenities, and past events.
"By powering a branded lifestyle app for ARTAVIA, our goal is to support their efforts in seamlessly communicating and engaging with their growing community," said April LaMon, CEO and Co-Founder of Alosant. "We expect the app will reach 90% adoption within the first 90 days, which is a strong indicator of its success."
Based in Bozeman, Mont., Alosant powers branded mobile apps for more than 60 of the most innovative and fastest-growing communities across the nation, and ARTAVIA is among the latest communities to join that number.
The Simply ARTAVIA app is available to download via the Apple App Store or Google Play today.
About Alosant
Bozeman, Mont.-based Alosant developed and powers the Alosant ResX™ operating system (aOS), a purpose-built software solution that connects people and places, specifically the key constituents within a residential community, including developers, home builders, residents, home shoppers, property managers, homeowner associations, local businesses, service providers and more. Offering "Everything in One Place," Alosant ResX starts with a branded native app, which is designed and configured to best suit each community's unique needs. Alosant ResX is now implemented in over 60 of the country's most innovative and fastest growing communities, including master-planned, single-family, multi-family, mixed-use, age-restricted, and member club. Alosant was founded in 2017 by real estate tech entrepreneurs April LaMon and Michael Swanson.
