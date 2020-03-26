The Berlin-based art consultancy Artcadia Gallery is showing new, large-format works by German artist Elvira Bach in its first virtual 3D exhibition. The powerful images of the neo-expressionist and probably most famous contemporary German artist can be seen in several virtual rooms from March 26 to April 26, 2020. The exhibition can be reached at any time by anyone with Internet access at www.artcadia-gallery.com. Photo: Artcadia Gallery