BERLIN, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The art consultancy Artcadia Gallery in Berlin opens its first virtual gallery with large-format works by the German art icon Elvira Bach. From March 26th until April 26th, 2020 visitors will be able to take a tour of the 3D exhibition "I'd like to be close to you." The colorful, powerful female portraits of the German neo-expressionist can be seen in several rooms. "We are proud that we were able to win Elvira Bach for this unique art and gallery experience," said Nadine Wolff, art consultant and founder of Artcadia Gallery in Berlin. "With this innovative technology, we can offer customers and people interested in art a life-like tour of our gallery," she added.
This type of exhibition is also a premiere for Elvira Bach, the most famous German artist and only female representative of the neo-expressive movement "Junge Wilde". "I find it fascinating that hundreds of visitors from all over the world can now view my works on display," said Bach. After participating in Documenta 7 in Kassel in 1972, Bach quickly gained worldwide attention. Her powerful, color-intensive paintings can be found in collections and museums worldwide.
Nadine Wolff commented: "When we started planning our virtual exhibition, we had no idea what impact Corona should have on the entire art market. We are pleased that we can offer our customers and art lovers an equally beautiful, sensual and safe gallery experience."
With the help of innovative technology, visitors navigate through the rooms of Artcadia Gallery. At a click of the mouse, visitors can find out title, dimensions and prices of the works. If you want to know what the picture looks like in your own home, you can use an augmented reality app to show the works in any room. Access the exhibition via www.artcadia-gallery.com
