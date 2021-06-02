Artel, LLC: Connect with Confidence (www.artelllc.com) (PRNewsfoto/Artel, LLC)

 By Artel, United States Air Force Central Command

HERNDON, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artel, LLC (Artel) wins a $22.5M, 5-year Defense Information Systems Agency task order to support United States Air Force Central Command (USAFCENT) Command, Control, Communications, Computer, and Intelligence (C4I) network architecture within Southwest Asia (SWA) Area of responsibility (AOR). The task order includes the ability to activate additional Ku-band commercial satellite bandwidth as needed, in support of emergent and contingency mission directives.  The additional capacity will be used to supplement existing USAFCENT bandwidth by filling gaps in coverage and capacity to any location within the SWA AOR. 

