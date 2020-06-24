MCLEAN, Va., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Consulting Inc., a Virginia-based IT Services and Management Consulting firm, has been recognized in the Virginia Chamber of Commerce's 2020 List of the fifty fastest growing companies in Virginia for the third straight year. With the COVID-19 pandemic, awardees were unable to be honored at the Annual Fantastic 50 Awards banquet; however, the list of winners continues to be featured in Virginia Business Magazine. The list recognizes privately-held companies headquartered in Virginia that have shown positive revenue and net income growth in the last year and over the last four years.
"Small business is the heart of our economy, and we are pleased to honor the entrepreneurial spirit and hard work of Virginia's fifty fastest growing businesses," said Barry DuVal, President and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. "Although we are unable to honor these business leaders and their dedicated teams in-person, due to COVID-19, we applaud each of these companies who continue to set the bar higher every year and want to ensure they receive the recognition they deserve for their contributions to the Commonwealth."
Amee Shah, Artemis CEO, states, "We are proud to be among the fifty fastest growing companies for the third straight year in a row. We truly appreciate being named during this auspicious year that marks the 25th anniversary of the Fantastic 50 awards. We owe our success to our incredible staff who have created supportive team environments to provide the solutions necessary to address the mission-critical challenges of our clients."
Artemis Consulting continues to play the role of a technology partner with clients by keeping pace with advancements in technology, customer experience and cloud adoption solutions that are needed to support IT leaders' mission challenges. "With the current push towards IT modernization among our federal clients, we assist with modernizing legacy technology systems by utilizing innovative methods that improve service to end users, as well as reduce cost and enhance security for the customer," explains Rohit Gupta, President and Founder.
To learn more about Artemis Consulting Inc., visit: www.artemisconsultinginc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ConsultArtemis.
About Artemis Consulting, Inc.
Artemis Consulting, is a woman-owned IT Services and Management consulting firm in the Washington D.C. metro area. They are an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and one of Virginia's Fantastic 50 Fastest Growing Companies. Since 1999, they have been designing and developing software and integrating systems that transform their clients' organizations. With the growing trend toward Agile methodology and DevOps, Artemis' microservices design and architecture allows for continuous delivery and deployment of complex applications with relative ease. Artemis is also skilled at modernizing legacy systems by creating native open source and COTS applications to the cloud, saving on physical hardware and infrastructure resources. In the public sector, Artemis Consulting has a variety of Government-wide and IDIQ contracts. The company prides itself on a team-oriented talent base which works collaboratively with clients and believes in being socially responsible in its local communities by donating time, expertise and financial support.
