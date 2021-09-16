SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artha Solutions, a leading data technology and business consulting firm, today announced the North American release of its Data Insights Platform (DIP), an AI-driven data governance platform powered by Talend. The powerful governance, regulatory, and compliance capabilities fueled by the Data Insights Platform have been deployed for several customers throughout Asia and are now being made available in the USA and Canada.
Additionally, Artha Solutions will be discussing a variety of data governance issues, including those addressed by the Data Insights Platform, at TDWI's webinar, "Managing End-to-End Data Governance Holistically," on September 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
"Delivering expert data management solutions to our customers includes expansive data governance capabilities that allow them to comply with industry regulations while managing their customer and product data in a way that is accurate, simple, and fast," stated Jaipal Kothakapu, Artha Solutions President and CEO. "Through our Platinum Partnership with Talend, the leader in data trust and integrity, Artha's Data Insights Platform can easily be configured to manage all aspects of data governance and compliance."
"Talend is excited to enhance the capabilities of our current Data Trust mission with the benefits that Artha and their Data Insights Platform bring to the table," stated Todd Pelletier, SVP and General Manager Sales for Talend North America. "Artha Solutions is an exceptional partner and the innovation they bring to compliment Talend solutions are an extreme value to our customers worldwide and helps them maximize their Talend investments."
From its six global offices, Artha helps companies build and execute data strategies and deploy solutions for data integration, data warehousing, database design, business intelligence, and cloud migration. In 2020, Artha was named a Systems Integration Partner of the Year by Talend, a global leader in data integration and data integrity. This year Artha introduces the first Talend partner solution of its kind to continue the Talend Data Trust initiative.
For additional information about Artha, its Data Insights Platform, and its Talend expertise, visit https://www.thinkartha.com.
ABOUT ARTHA SOLUTIONS
Artha Solutions is a premier data management solutions company focused on generating business value through data-driven business strategy and technology implementation. Artha brings experienced experts combined with best-in-class technology to solve complex business issues across a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, retail, utilities/telecom, hospitality, and more. Founded a decade ago, Artha excels in business and data consulting, data strategy, governance, MDM, and analytics. Artha, with its award-winning expertise in building big data solutions, on-premises and in the cloud, is unparalleled for a firm their age. Artha partners with several leading technology companies including Talend, Pyramid Analytics, Jaspersoft, Cloudera, Snowflake, Kinaxis, Denodo, Amurta, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, and several other leading tool and technology providers to address customers' data-driven initiatives. For additional information, please visit Artha Solutions at https://www.thinkartha.com/.
ABOUT TALEND
Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions. Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities, to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any data set to bring clarity and confidence to every decision. Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit http://www.talend.com.
