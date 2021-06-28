TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arti, creators of the first cloud-based augmented reality (AR) platform for broadcasters and video content producers, today announced two new hires: Ran Zaksh has joined as VP Product and Dan Reynolds joined as Director of Sales. Both Mr. Zaksh and Mr. Reynolds will be based at Arti's global headquarters in Tel Aviv.
"We're happy to have Ran and Dan join our strong Arti team to help propel us through our next phase of growth," said Arti co-founder & CEO, Yaron Zakai-Or. "With the broadcast media industry increasingly choosing cloud-based solutions that allow broadcasting from anywhere, and more video creators looking to add the magic of AR to their content, we're busier than ever, working to continually deliver easy, flexible, affordable AR for our customers."
Ran Zaksh brings a wealth of product team leadership to his role at Arti. He recently served as VP Product at Codefresh and at Contguard, and previously led product teams at other technology companies. Zaksh started his career as a developer and R&D project manager at the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel and then led consulting engagements at McKinsey & Company. He earned a B.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics from the prestigious Talpiot program at The Hebrew University and an MBA from Tel Aviv University.
Dan Reynolds brings both sales and sales operations management experience to his role at Arti. He started his career leading sales operations at global luxury goods and e-commerce brands, and then moved firmly into the web technology and SaaS sector, serving as an Account Executive at Webydo, SimilarTech, and most recently, Lusha. Originally from Canada, Reynolds earned a BA in Sociology from York University.
Arti was founded by technology and media professionals passionate about how augmented reality can enhance the magic of storytelling. The company's AR studio-in-your-pocket solution allows any broadcaster or content producer to use augmented reality and real-time data to wow their audience, without the need for a studio. It's the first software-only, cloud-based AR platform that enables embedding 3D objects into the scene without changing the production workflow. To learn more, visit arti.tv, follow @tv_arti on Twitter, and subscribe to Arti's YouTube channel.
