LOS ANGELES and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arti, creators of the first cloud-based AR platform for video content creators, and ESTV, the first 24/7 dedicated channel for esports and gaming personalities, today announced a partnership to bring AR content to ESTV's original programming, and to make the Arti AR Platform available to ESTV content partners through its technology marketplace.
"ESTV viewers are used to the non-stop visual excitement of gaming, so they're hungry for 3D graphics and AR in any esports content or commentary—making this partnership a very natural fit," said Arti Co-founder & CEO, Yaron Zakai-Or. "We're excited to partner with ESTV to bring the magic of AR to their content, and to provide an easy, flexible, affordable AR option for their many content partners."
Arti is like having an AR studio that fits in your pocket. Unlike traditional AR solutions that require costly on-premise hardware and are designed to be used by dedicated AR design teams in a studio, Arti is a hardware-free, cloud-based AR platform that creates exciting new opportunities for video content creators to deliver engaging stories with gaming-grade AR and data, from anywhere.
ESTV was launched in 2019 to meet the demand for round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. Today, it's the first dedicated channel for esports and gaming personalities, with programming available on various digital, over-the-top video, and basic cable platforms, including Roku, Amazon, Samsung, Sling, and more.
"ESTV's mission is to deliver the most innovative esports and gaming programming available everywhere," said Eric Yoon, Founder and CEO of ESTV. "By partnering with Arti, we can meet our ever-expanding audience's expectations with amazing AR video content. And with Arti in our marketplace, our growing list of content partners will be able to engage viewers with AR across more of our programming."
About ESTV
ESTV is the first 24-7 live linear video channel dedicated to esports in the U.S. Launched in May 2019, ESTV provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. ESTV is available on the Roku® Channel (U.S. & Canada), Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Dish® Sling TV, VIZIO, Rakuten TV (Europe), TCL TV (worldwide), ZEASN (worldwide), Hisense Sharp (worldwide), PLEX, Glewed TV, RAD TV (Playstation, Google TV & Android TV), EASY TV (Brazil), Select TV, TikiLIVE, XOD Global (worldwide), Simul-TV, Hearo.Live in the U.S. and international territories as well as over the air network for the local media market. We are also available on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook platforms and streams live linear feed and AVOD services. ESTV partners with the world's top gaming networks and production partners for the most robust esports content lineup on linear, online and mobile. ESTV is also an exclusive media broadcast partner of the Department of Defense Joint Base Lewis McChord and NFL Alumni esports events. For more information, please visit http://www.estv.co.
About Arti
Arti was founded by technology and media professionals passionate about how augmented reality can enhance the magic of storytelling. The company's AR studio-in-your-pocket solution allows any video content creator to use augmented reality and real-time data to wow their audience. It's the first software-only, cloud-based AR platform that enables embedding 3D objects into the scene without changing the production workflow. Learn more by visiting arti.tv, following @tv_arti on Twitter, and subscribing to Arti's YouTube channel.
