FilmWest Global enters into an exclusive strategic alliance with software company BitAnimate to bring next generation AI 3D content creation to the film and entertainment industry.
LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3D films are consistently top box-office draws, however, expensive production costs, a time consuming process of making stereoscopic 3D films, and a lack of viable solutions for quick-to-market high-quality conversions of existing 2D hampers wider integration of 3D technology.
BitAnimate's cost effective, fast, and exceptionally high-quality artificial intelligence (AI) automated 2D-to-3D conversion software technology is the only viable automated software solution for creating stereoscopic 3D for both new and existing content. With FilmWest Global's wealth of experience in the film and entertainment industry and BitAnimate's AI software conversion technology, the film and entertainment industry will be able to provide exceptionally high-quality, realistic and immersive 3D experiences for audiences around the world and explore new avenues of monetization for existing and new content. "The advanced 3D technology BitAnimate has developed is detailed perfection. The motion picture industry has a remarkable new resource for turning 2D into 3D," said FilmWest executive Donna Smith.
"We are very excited to be in business with film industry veterans and renowned Hollywood producers, Donna Smith, Gene Lim, and Michelle Hartley, as well as their team at FilmWest Global. BitAnimate's artificial intelligence 2D-to-3D conversion technology will usher in a new era in Hollywood and the film industry globally," said BitAnimate co-founder and CEO Sarvenaz Sarkhosh.
This innovative technology will benefit the film and entertainment industry by drastically reducing costs and time during production and in post. "The conversion technology also gives filmmakers the flexibility to shoot content with traditional cinematography equipment and convert the footage to 3D at a later date; eliminating the need for additional 3D cameras and shaving precious days off the shoot schedule," said FilmWest Global executive Gene Lim.
"This technology has the exciting potential to breathe new life and generate revenue streams into existing libraries," said FilmWest Global executive Michelle Hartly. FilmWest Global and BitAnimate will bring new and existing content into the future of immersive 3D experiences.
About FilmWest Global
FilmWest Global is a film, television and digital content-creation company, concept-to-screen, whose executives' combined experience includes producing over 300 projects. The team's portfolio includes globally distributed film and television as well as consulting, production management, tax credits, funding, and increasing the economics of studio and film location properties. Visit https://www.filmwest.net to learn more.
About BitAnimate BitAnimate is a developer and innovator of cutting-edge software technologies. BitAnimate's years of research and development have resulted in path-breaking solutions in the field of visual computing including methods and systems for converting two-dimensional (monoscopic) content to high-quality three-dimensional (stereoscopic) content. Visit https://www.bitanimate.com to learn more.
FilmWest Global will provide demonstrations of the AI 2D-to-3D conversion software technology. To be considered for the upcoming demonstrations in Los Angeles, California, please contact info@filmwest.net with your credentials in the film and entertainment industry.
